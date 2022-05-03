The Wizkid FC are back at disturbing social media after their Star Boy recorded yet another massive point with his last body of work

12 songs out of 18 in the Made in Lagos album have sold well over a 100,000 each in the United States and his fans are gushing over it

The new achievement came with another bragging right as Wizkid fans came with his comparison with other superstars once again

Let Wizkid sneeze, the FC will pick up and take it all over the place, yes that is how much they adore their Star Boy.

The Nigerian singer's Made in Lagos album continues to score high numbers in the United States after it recorded yet another groundbreaking achievement.

Made in Lagos album records yet another milestone. Credit: @wizkidayo

12 tracks from the MIL album is reported to have sold over 100,0000 copies each in the US as the number keeps increasing globally.

According to the report:

"12 songs on Wizkid's Made in Lagos album have sold over 100,000 units each in the United States."

Check out the post below:

Wizkid FC celebrates

A number of social media users most especially the Wizkid FC have celebrated the singer's latest achievement with his Made in Lagos album in the US.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

_Adedoyin_o:

"We don’t call him Big Wiz for nothing Machala."

Cmrsoul2:

"Never question greatness."

Yemight.network:

"Wizkid na your mate?"

Shot_by_sammywhite:

"Best artist in Africa ❤️ only one big wiz."

Kolex_rolex_offcl:

"It’ll soon be the first African album to be certified gold in the US! Big wiz for a reason."

Ol.uwaseun257:

"Only 1 Big Wiz Doing Big Thing’s ❤️ stop comparing my Fave to yours we might not get money reach una ooo but this Music leave am for who sabi ‍ we aren’t playing."

WIzkid's MIL surpasses 1 billion streams on all platforms

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid's album, Made in Lagos, reached an astonishing milestone on all streaming platforms globally.

The Grammy award winner's album hit a landmark of 1 billion streams on all music streaming platforms.

Wizkid's fans across the world are excited about his achievement and sent him congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng