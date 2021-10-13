Music superstar Wizkid has continued his impressive moves of putting Nigeria's name on the global map

The Starboy's Made In Lagos album returned to the number one spot on Billboard's world album chart while his Essence featuring Tems enters #10 in hot 100

Wizkid's ground-breaking achievement is the first by any Nigerian artiste and his fans, Wizkid FC are not calming down about it

The amazing numbers and worldwide acceptance of Wizkid's last music album is getting higher by the day as the superstar keeps accumulating the numbers and new records.

Wizkid Made in Lagos Album achieves new records. Credit: @wizkidayo @wizkidnews

Made In Lagos returns to #1 on the Billboard World Albums chart this week after spending 3 weeks at #1 — the longest by any Nigerian album in history.

Also, his hit single on the album Essence featuring Tems hits the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in its 14th week to emerge as the first Nigerian song to reach the top 10 in Hot 100 chart history.

Wizkid earns his first top 10 hit on the Hot 100 as a lead artist with Essence. Second overall after the #1 hit One Dance.

The Ginger crooner is #1 across 7 Billboard charts at the moment.

Fans reactions

Wizkid's fans popularly referred to as the Wizkid FC are over the top with the wave his Made In Lagos is making and they have commented on the posts.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Teni_michaels:

"Album swallow album MIL having a Better Time."

Tinuola___:

"I want other songs on the album to get the recognition essence is getting. True love, blessed,mighty whine, longtime, steady, anoti,mood,grace,gyrate. The Whole ALBUM deserves this recognition."

Mayorkaybaba:

"I swear BigWiz go won 2 Grammys Essence 1 Album 1."

Pino_init:

"Now am sure everybody knows it’s safe to say Essence is the song of the year worldwide."

Luffy___007:

"He said it's the best he has ever made..... So it's expected❤️. #goodnewsFC."

Iam_destinydon_:

"I fit swear say BIG WIZ! Na spiritual man! baba be making us proud! Love you mentor."

Wizkid's Made In Lagos album hits 1 billion streams on all platforms

Nigerian music star, Wizkid has had his latest Made in Lagos album hit a ground-breaking one billion plays on all streaming platforms.

The one billion plays achievements have ignited reactions from his fans.

The Wizkid FC can't stop bragging about it.

