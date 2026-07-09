Nigerian visa applications in the US now submitted directly to diplomatic missions

Online Integrated Solution services for visa applications terminated by Nigeria Immigration Service

NIS assures smooth processing amidst transition; applicants urged to monitor official updates

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Travellers in the United States seeking Nigerian visas will now submit their applications directly to Nigerian diplomatic missions following a major change announced by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The agency has officially ended the engagement of Online Integrated Solution (OIS Services), the third-party company that previously handled Nigeria's visa application and submission centres across the US.

Nigerians brace for change as US drops new visa application rule. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

The new arrangement takes immediate effect, meaning applicants must now process their visa requests directly through Nigeria's embassy and consulates until further notice.

Where applicants should submit their visas

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Akinsola Akinlabi, said all visa applicants in the United States should now submit their documents at any of Nigeria's designated diplomatic missions.

According to the statement, applications can now be filed at the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington, D.C., as well as the Nigerian Consulates in New York and Atlanta.

The NIS did not disclose the reason for terminating the services of OIS, but stressed that the transition is effective immediately.

NIS assures applicants of smooth processing

To ease concerns over the sudden change, the immigration agency assured travellers that adequate arrangements have been put in place to prevent disruptions in visa processing.

Akinlabi said the embassy and consulates have been fully prepared to handle visa submissions, processing and issuance efficiently despite the new responsibility.

He urged applicants to follow only official communication channels for updates on any additional changes to the visa application process.

"The embassy and consulates have put adequate measures in place to ensure seamless submission, processing and issuance of visas," the statement said.

Applicants advised to monitor official updates

The immigration service advised intending travellers to regularly check announcements from the Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria's diplomatic missions in the United States for the latest information on application procedures.

Officials noted that further guidance may be issued as the new system is implemented, according to a report by TheCable.

The agency also reaffirmed its commitment to improving service delivery and ensuring that Nigerians and foreign nationals requiring Nigerian visas continue to receive timely and efficient services.

NIS scraps third-party as US announces changes to visa application. Credit: NIS

Source: Getty Images

The latest development marks a significant shift in Nigeria's visa administration in the United States, ending the use of a private visa application provider and returning the process directly to Nigerian diplomatic missions.

Travellers are therefore encouraged to begin preparations early and ensure they submit their applications only through the embassy in Washington, D.C., or the consulates in New York and Atlanta to avoid delays or unnecessary complications during the transition period.

US releases list of 124 Nigerians to be deported

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US has released an updated deportation list featuring 124 Nigerians amid President Donald Trump's immigration reforms.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), these individuals have been placed on what it calls its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

While the names and photos have been made public, the timeline for deportations and the specific offences remain undisclosed.

Source: Legit.ng