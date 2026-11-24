New Zealand completed its November 2026 draw for a resident visa category on 19 November 2026, issuing invitations to successful applicants

A total of 685 expressions of interest were selected across two processes, with 1,062 people invited to apply for a resident visa as at November 18

The next draw is scheduled for February 2027, though fewer expressions of interest are expected to be selected compared to the November round

New Zealand has completed its November 2026 draw for the Parent Resident Visa category, with over a thousand people now holding invitations to apply for permanent residency in the country.

According to an announcement published on November 19, 2026 by Immigration New Zealand, the draw has been finalised and all successful applicants have already been contacted.

New Zealand opens parent visa route for eligible applicants to apply. Photo credit: The Independent.

Source: UGC

As at November 18, a total of 1,062 people received invitations to apply, drawn from 685 expressions of interest (EOIs).

How the November 2026 parent visa draw worked

The selection process operated through two separate channels. A total of 655 EOIs were chosen via the queue process, covering all eligible submissions filed between October 2022 and June 2023. An additional 59 EOIs were selected through a ballot.

Immigration New Zealand noted that a small number of EOIs required further information and are still being assessed for eligibility. Applicants who were not selected have been informed.

The government also clarified that receiving an invitation to apply does not guarantee a visa. Each application is still assessed against the official visa requirements, and all conditions must be met before a visa can be granted.

Up to 2,500 Parent Resident Visas can be issued within a single financial year, which runs from 1 July to 30 June. The number of EOIs selected in any given draw is not fixed and is adjusted to keep the volume of invitations in line with available visa places for that year.

Why more EOIs were selected in this round

Immigration New Zealand confirmed that a higher than usual number of EOIs were selected in the November 2026 draw to compensate for stress and uncertainty caused by a previous technical issue. As a result, all eligible EOIs submitted up to 30 June 2023 were included in this round.

Because of the larger selection made in November, the next draw scheduled for February 2027 is likely to involve fewer EOIs.

Immigration New Zealand noted that indicative queue position timings for future selection have not changed.

New Zealand announces immigration updates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand's Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced updates to its Work to Residence visa, introducing two skilled pathways for foreign workers.

The Trades and Technician pathway requires applicants to hold a relevant Level 4 or higher qualification recognised on the NZQCF.

Source: Legit.ng