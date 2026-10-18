Nigeria is home to over 40 British-curriculum schools, ranging from affordable day primaries to ultra-premium boarding institutions. This article covers the 15 best British schools in Nigeria — their locations, fee structures, curricula, and what makes each one stand out for families.

Charterhouse Lagos classroom and students holding swimming certificates. Photo: @charterhouselagos (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

British schools in Nigeria follow the English National Curriculum and prepare pupils for Cambridge IGCSE, A Levels, or the IB Diploma.

Annual fees range from roughly ₦1.5 million (Corona Schools) to over ₦46 million (Charterhouse Lagos).

Most schools charge additional one-off fees: application fees, registration/acceptance deposits, and development levies.

Most top British schools are based in Lagos , with strong options also in Abuja and Ibadan.

, with strong options also in Abuja and Ibadan. Several schools offer boarding; day places are typically less expensive.

What makes a British school in Nigeria?

British schools in Nigeria follow the English National Curriculum. Core British subjects include English, Maths, Science, and ICT, with non-core subjects such as French, Arts and Crafts, Music, History, Physical Education, and Geography. Most schools blend this with the Nigerian curriculum to meet local regulatory requirements.

Qualifications typically offered include Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge International AS and A Levels, and in some cases the IB Diploma.

The 15 best British schools in Nigeria

1. Charterhouse Lagos

Charterhouse Lagos is the first British independent school in West Africa, part of the Charterhouse family of schools — one of the seven great British boarding schools with over 400 years of educational excellence. The school is located in Ogombo, Lekki, Lagos.

It serves pupils aged 5–18 and follows a British curriculum across the Primary (Years 1–6) and Lower Secondary, with Cambridge IGCSE in Year 10 and Cambridge A Levels in Years 12–13.

Fees range from ₦16.5 million for primary day pupils to ₦31.5 million for senior boarders, making it among Nigeria's most expensive schools. The application fee is ₦2,000,000, payable at the time of application.

2. British International School, Lagos

British International School Lagos (BIS Lagos) is a co-educational day and boarding school for students aged 11 to 18, on a 30-acre site on Victoria Island. The school opened in September 2001.

It follows the British Curriculum, preparing students for Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge International AS Levels, and Cambridge A Levels, with the British National Curriculum at Key Stage 3 (Years 7–9).

Annual tuition fees range from ₦6,500,000 (Years 7–9) to ₦7,500,000 (Years 10–13) for day students. A one-off enrolment fee of ₦1,000,000 and an application fee of ₦250,000 apply.

3. St. Saviours School, Ikoyi

St. Saviours School Ikoyi is a British Curriculum school that delivers the English National Curriculum from Foundation 2 (Reception) to Year 6, with about 340 pupils. Founded in 1951, it is one of Lagos's most established primary schools.

The school is located at 54 Alexander Avenue, Lagos. Annual fees are approximately ₦10.6–₦11.1 million, billed across three terms; fees include tuition, PTA levy, yearbook, and insurance. New students also pay a non-refundable admission acceptance fee of ₦8,861,466.

4. Grange School, Lagos

One of Nigeria's oldest private schools, Grange was founded in 1958 by British expatriates seeking to recreate the high standards of UK education in Lagos, Grange is one of Nigeria's oldest private schools

The school is located at 2 Harold Shodipo Crescent, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. Grange follows the English National Curriculum through IGCSE and offers A Levels and the IB Diploma in the Sixth Form.

Annual fees for 2025/2026 are ₦4,050,000 (Primary), ₦4,750,000 (JSS), and ₦5,500,000 (SSS).

5. Lekki British International School

Lekki British International School was established in September 2000 on a 25-acre campus in Lagos's Lekki Peninsula and operates multiple campuses, including the Lekki British Pre School, Lekki British Junior School, and Lekki British High School.

Established as Lagos's first British boarding school, Lekki British blends a traditional British learning environment with Nigerian culture, known for its disciplined structure, talent development, and focus on etiquette.

Tuition is approximately ₦4.6 million per year for day students and ₦6.8 million per year for boarders.

6. Greensprings School, Lagos

Greensprings School is an independent, non-partisan day and boarding school for boys and girls from 18 months to 18 years, founded in 1985 in the heart of Anthony Village, Lagos, and later expanding to another campus on the Lekki Peninsula.

Campuses are located at Anthony: 32, Olatunde Ayoola Avenue; Lekki: KM 40, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Awoyaya; and Ikoyi: 12a Reeve Road.

The school educates over 2,500 pupils from Foundation to post-secondary levels and offers the Montessori Curriculum, British Curriculum, IPC, Cambridge IGCSE, and IB Diploma. Estimated annual fees for secondary students range from ₦5,500,000 to ₦6,500,000.

7. Avi-Cenna International School, Lagos

Avi-Cenna International School is a government-approved, co-educational British curriculum school located in the GRA area of Ikeja, Lagos State, founded in 1989 and focused on promoting moral and ethical values.

The Early Years uses the EYFS framework, while the Secondary curriculum covers Years 7–9 (Key Stage 3) and Years 10–11 (Key Stage 4) with Cambridge IGCSE; languages include French and Arabic. Annual tuition is approximately ₦2,500,000.

8. Corona Schools, Lagos

Corona Schools is a Nigerian network of eight co-educational campuses spread across Lagos, founded in 1955. The Primary Curriculum blends Nigerian and international curricula aligned with the IPC, while the Secondary Curriculum blends Nigerian and British curricula to equip students for top undergraduate programmes worldwide.

Annual tuition at Corona Schools ranges from ₦1,500,000 to ₦2,900,000 for 2026/27. Boarding is available at the Corona Secondary School, Agbara campus.

9. Meadow Hall School, Lagos

Established in 2002, Meadow Hall School is a co-educational day school in Lekki, Lagos, serving ages 0–16 and delivering a British-Nigerian integrated curriculum that blends the British National Curriculum with Nigerian content.

The school is located at Meadow Hall Way, Alma Beach Estate, Lekki-Epe Expressway. Estimated annual fees are ₦3,500,000–₦4,500,000, with a focus on "Total Child" development including arts, music, and cognitive learning.

10. Lagos Preparatory School, Ikoyi

Lagos Preparatory School is located at 36–40 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and is overseen by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (UK) under the Standards for British Schools Overseas.

The school follows the UK National Curriculum and is coeducational, covering Kindergarten through Year 9. It was established on 2 May 2002. Annual school fees range from ₦2,100,000 to ₦3,900,000.

11. Caleb British International School, Lagos

Caleb British International School (CBIS) is a co-educational Day/Boarding school in Abijo G.R.A, Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria. The school offers Pre-School, Primary, and Secondary with a rich British/Nigerian Curriculum.

Since 1986, Caleb British International School has been offering a British and international curriculum from pre-school to high school. Annual tuition typically ranges from ₦1.5 million upwards, with fees between ₦2 million and ₦3.5 million per year depending on grade level and boarding options.

12. Rugby School Nigeria, Lagos

Rugby School Nigeria is the international branch of the historic Rugby School Group, located in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos. Affiliated with Rugby School UK, it operates on the British curriculum for pupils aged 11–18.

The school opened in September 2025 and offers high-end facilities, with French taught as an additional language. As an ultra-premium institution, annual tuition ranges from approximately £37,350 to £58,920 (or multi-million Naira equivalents exceeding ₦76 million to over ₦100 million per year depending on day or boarding options).

13. Atlantic Hall, Epe

Atlantic Hall is a private, co-educational secondary school in Epe, Lagos State, Nigeria, about 70 kilometres from Lagos. It opened in 1989 in the Maryland area of Ikeja before relocating to Poka, Epe in the mid-nineties.

The school runs a British-influenced curriculum, maintains a strong boarding tradition, and enrols around 600 students. It is well-regarded for academic excellence and a structured boarding experience.

14. Lifeforte International School, Ibadan

Lifeforte is arguably one of Nigeria's best schools, with a track record of excellent performance not only academically but across all areas of child development, and it is situated on an expansive 25-acre campus with ultra-modern educational and recreational facilities.

The school is located at 1 Lifeforte Boulevard, Awotan GRA, Ibadan, Oyo State. Lifeforte prepares students for West African Examinations Council and Cambridge Assessment International Education exams, including GCEs and Checkpoint. Estimated annual fees are approximately ₦12,000,000.

15. Whiteplains British School, Abuja

Whiteplains British School is an international co-educational day and boarding school located in Jabi, Abuja FCT, established in 2007. Whiteplains provides quality education that competes with institutions worldwide, offering both Nigerian and British curricula in a co-educational day-and-boarding setting.

Offering a strong British-curriculum option in Abuja, including Cambridge IGCSE at the secondary level, Whiteplains is well regarded by the Abuja expat community and Nigerian families seeking British-curriculum alternatives. Fees are estimated at approximately ₦15,000,000 per year for secondary students.

British school fees summary table

The table below compares annual tuition fees across the 15 schools. All figures are in Nigerian Naira (₦). Fees shown are for day students unless stated; boarding incurs additional charges.

# School Location Annual Fees (Day) Age Range 1 Charterhouse Lagos Ogombo, Lekki, Lagos ₦16.1M–₦32.2M 5–18 2 British International School Victoria Island, Lagos ₦6.5M–₦7.5M 11–18 3 St. Saviours School Ikoyi Ikoyi, Lagos ~₦10.6M 4–11 4 Grange School Ikeja GRA, Lagos ₦4.05M–₦5.5M 2.5–16 5 Lekki British International School Lekki, Lagos ~₦4.6M 2–18 6 Greensprings School Anthony/Ikoyi/Lekki, Lagos ₦5.5M–₦6.5M 18 mo–18 7 Avi-Cenna International School Ikeja GRA, Lagos ~₦2.5M 2–16 8 Corona Schools Multiple, Lagos ₦1.5M–₦2.9M 0–18 9 Meadow Hall School Lekki, Lagos ₦3.5M–₦4.5M 0–16 10 Lagos Preparatory School Ikoyi, Lagos ₦2.1M–₦3.9M KG–Yr 9 11 Caleb British International School Abijo GRA, Lekki ₦2M–₦3.5M 2–18 12 Rugby School Nigeria Eko Atlantic City, Lagos ~₦76M (Day) / ~₦120M (Boarding) 11–18 13 Atlantic Hall Epe, Lagos Contact school 9–18 14 Lifeforte International School Ibadan, Oyo State ~₦12M 6–18 15 Whiteplains British School Jabi, Abuja ~₦15M 2–18

Additional costs not included in the tuition figures above:

Application and registration fees (range: ₦20,000–₦2,000,000 depending on school)

One-off acceptance/development levies (₦1M–₦17M at premium schools)

Boarding fees (typically ₦5M–₦14M per annum on top of day tuition)

Exam fees for IGCSE and A Levels (charged separately by most schools)

School meals, transport, and uniforms

FAQs

How much are British school fees in Nigeria?

Nigeria has 41 British-curriculum international schools. Older or mid-tier day schools start around ₦1.5 million to ₦3 million annually, while ultra-premium, top-tier institutions charge significantly more.

At the top end, Charterhouse Lagos charges ₦16.5 million to ₦31.5 million per year, while more accessible options such as Corona Schools start at ₦1.5 million annually. Premium schools also levy one-off acceptance and development fees.

What is the top British school in Lagos?

Several schools compete for the top spot. British International School Lagos is frequently cited among Nigeria's top private schools for its British curriculum focus—IGCSE and A Levels—international accreditation, and world-class facilities on Victoria Island. Charterhouse Lagos ranks as the most prestigious new entrant because it is directly affiliated with the 400-year-old Charterhouse School in Surrey.

Where is the British International School located in Nigeria?

British International School, Nigeria is located at 1 Landbridge Avenue, Oniru Private Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. It is a day and boarding school on a 30-acre campus and accepts students from ages 11 to 18.

How much are school fees at British International School Lagos?

Annual tuition at British International School Lagos ranges from NGN 6,500,000 for 2026/27. A one-off application fee of ₦250,000 and a non-refundable enrolment fee of ₦1,000,000 apply upon acceptance of a place. Boarding fees are additional, bringing annual costs for boarders to between ₦7,000,000 and ₦12,000,000.

What curriculum do British schools in Nigeria use?

Most British schools in Nigeria follow the English National Curriculum, leading to Cambridge IGCSE and A Levels. Some schools, such as Corona Schools, use the Montessori method in nursery, the International Primary Curriculum (IPC) in primary, and blend the Nigerian and British curricula at secondary level to equip students for competitive university entry worldwide. Grange School also offers the IB Diploma at Sixth Form.

We also highlighted 15 special needs schools in Nigeria, including their locations, specialisations, and available fee information.

Nigeria has 1,177 full-fledged special needs schools, but demand for quality provision continues to outstrip supply. Find out which schools support children with autism, cerebral palsy, speech delays and other needs, and how to check their fees.

Source: Legit.ng