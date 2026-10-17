Nigeria's special needs education sector spans over 1,177 full-fledged special schools at nursery, primary, and secondary levels, alongside hundreds of private and NGO-run centres. This article lists the 15 best special needs schools in Nigeria, covering their locations, specialisations, and available fee information.

Actress Mia Farrow dances with handicapped children during her visit in Lagos. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Nigeria has 1,177 full-fledged nursery, primary, and secondary special needs schools.

Nigeria's National Policy on Education states that services to persons with special needs should be free, but publicly funded schools may still charge ancillary costs.

Most private special needs schools do not publish their fees online — contact each school directly for current figures.

Schools span Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Jos, Ibadan, Warri, and other major cities.

Nigeria's top special needs schools serve children with learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, speech delay, Down syndrome, and other developmental conditions.

Background: special needs education in Nigeria

Special education for persons with disabilities started with segregationist practices in the 1970s, first by missionaries and later with government involvement. The 2004 Fourth Edition of the National Policy on Education formalised public special schools, funded by the Special Education Universal Basic Education Intervention Fund.

The 2017 National Policy on Inclusive Education aims to harmonise and create a unified system. Despite this, demand for quality provision continues to outstrip supply.

The 15 best special needs schools in Nigeria

1. Modupe Cole Memorial Childcare and Treatment Home/School — Lagos

The facility was established in 1960 by the late Mrs Modupe Cole as a non-governmental organisation, and in 1979 it was taken over by the Lagos State Government.

Modupe Cole is the only special school owned and controlled by the Lagos State Government that has accommodation facilities. The home supports 200 residents, ranging in age from 6 to 60, with various disabilities, including multiple sclerosis, Down syndrome, the after-effects of polio, and jaundice from birth.

Location: 1 St. Finbarr's College Road, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos Mainland

1 St. Finbarr's College Road, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos Mainland School fees: Government-subsidised; contact the school directly

2. Anthos House — Lekki, Lagos

Anthos House, a Greensprings subsidiary in Jakande, Lekki Phase II, offers specialist provision for students aged 10 to 17+ with conditions such as autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and ADHD.

Facilities include well-resourced classrooms, an art room, an ICT suite, an educational therapy room, a food technology room, and outdoor play areas. Students also experience sessions led by speech and language therapists, behaviour therapists, occupational therapists, and qualified dance teachers.

Location: 1 Platinum Way, Opposite Jakande First Gate, Lekki Phase II, Lagos

1 Platinum Way, Opposite Jakande First Gate, Lekki Phase II, Lagos School fees: Contact school directly for current fee schedule

3. Patrick Speech and Languages Centre — Ikeja, Lagos

Located in Ikeja, Lagos, this is one of Nigeria's most respected centres for autism and speech therapy. They offer full academic instruction, life skills coaching, and behavioural therapy.

The centre specialises in Autism Spectrum Disorder, providing speech therapy, behavioural therapy, and vocational training for children aged 2 to 18.

Location: 13b Remi Fani-Kayode Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos

13b Remi Fani-Kayode Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos School fees: Contact school directly

4. C.A.D.E.T. Academy — Maitama, Abuja

C.A.D.E.T. Academy is a research- and evidence-based special needs education and learning programme located in Abuja. C.A.D.E.T. stands for Comprehensive Autism and Related Disabilities Education and Training Academy. The academy adopts either an inclusive or intensive one-on-one approach, applying evidence-based procedures to replace undesirable habits with acceptable ones.

Location: Block L2, No 13, Uruguay Street, Maitama, Abuja

Block L2, No 13, Uruguay Street, Maitama, Abuja School fees: Contact school directly

5. The Zamarr Institute — Abuja

The Zamarr Institute, a non-profit NGO, has been providing services to children, adolescents, and young adults with special needs, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and learning disabilities, since 2006.

The institute uses Applied Behaviour Analysis integrated with education, with a focus on functional independence and skill development.

Location: 27 Libreville Street, Off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja

27 Libreville Street, Off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja School fees: ₦300,000 – ₦650,000 per term (third-party estimate — verify directly with the school)

6. Centre for Children with Special Needs (CCSN) — Maitama, Abuja

The Centre for Children with Special Needs in Abuja is a centre of excellence that provides quality service of international standards to children and families of people with special needs, with the sole aim of maximising their potentials regardless of the degree of disability.

Location: 4 Lake Chad Crescent, Off IBB Way, Maitama District, FCT Abuja

4 Lake Chad Crescent, Off IBB Way, Maitama District, FCT Abuja School fees: Contact school directly

7. Royal School of Education Therapy Foundation — Gwarinpa, Abuja

Royal School of Education Therapy Foundation is a non-profit private school comprising general education and special education services for students with and without disabilities, ranging from kindergarten to high school for general education, and kindergarten to adulthood for special education.

They provide educational therapy and academic tutoring for students with learning difficulties due to academic challenges, disabilities, and traumatic brain injury.

Location: 1 Stephen Orosanya Street, Setraco, 2nd Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja

1 Stephen Orosanya Street, Setraco, 2nd Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja School fees: Contact school directly

8. The Sage School — Maitama, Abuja

The Sage School is one of the top special schools in Nigeria. The teachers are qualified, experienced, and give attention to each student. It caters to children with a range of learning difficulties and developmental conditions.

Location: 10 Owena Close, Off Yedseram Street, Maitama, Abuja

10 Owena Close, Off Yedseram Street, Maitama, Abuja School fees: Contact school directly

9. Open Doors Special Education Centre — Jos, Plateau State

The school stands out in providing quality education, vocational training, speech and language therapy, and physiotherapy for children and youth with intellectual disabilities.

They provide special care for children with intellectual disabilities and developmental delays, including mental retardation, autism, ASD, cerebral palsy, dyslexia, Down syndrome, and speech and language delay.

Location: Off Liberty Boulevard, Giring, Jos, Plateau State

Off Liberty Boulevard, Giring, Jos, Plateau State School fees: Contact school directly

10. Pacific Hall Special School — Ikeja, Lagos

Pacific Hall Special School is the first school in Nigeria for the education of children with disabilities. Children with autism, dyslexia, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, hearing loss, and physical limitations attend the school.

Location: 10 Oba Akinjobi Road, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos

10 Oba Akinjobi Road, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos School fees: Contact school directly

11. Benola Cerebral Palsy Initiative (BCPI) — Lagos

The Benola Cerebral Palsy Initiative aims to enhance the quality of life for those with cerebral palsy. It offers various educational and support services for children and adults with cerebral palsy and other developmental problems.

Location: Praise Plaza, Ajah/Ado Road, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria

Praise Plaza, Ajah/Ado Road, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria School fees: NGO-supported; contact directly

12. The Alderstown School for the Deaf — Warri, Delta State

The Alderstown School for the Deaf, founded in 1954, is a Special Basic Education Institution along Skinn Road in Warri, Delta State. It is a specialist primary school for children aged 4 to 12 or more who are deaf or suffer from hearing and speech difficulties.

Location : Skinn Road, Warri, Delta State

: Skinn Road, Warri, Delta State School fees: Contact school directly

13. Blazing Heart Autism Centre — Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Blazing Heart Autism Centre is one of the few centres in South-South Nigeria providing comprehensive support for children with autism and communication difficulties. Programmes include daycare, academic, and therapy-only services, with trained therapists and special education teachers, and strong parental involvement.

Blazing Heart Autism Centre also runs periodic free autism screenings.

Location: 31C Ohiamini Close, Rukpakulosi Town, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

31C Ohiamini Close, Rukpakulosi Town, Port Harcourt, Rivers State School fees: Contact school directly

14. Dayspring Infant and Junior School — Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Dayspring Infant and Junior School is located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The school is a co-educational nursery and primary school with special learning resources and aids for physically challenged and mentally disabled children.

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Port Harcourt, Rivers State School fees: Contact school directly

15. Early Development, Learning and Care Centre — Calabar, Cross River

The Early Development, Learning and Care Centre is located in Calabar, Cross River State, with a mission of caring for children with special needs. It provides early intervention, therapy, and educational support.

Location: Calabar, Cross River State

Calabar, Cross River State School fees: Contact school directly

School fees summary table

School Location Fees (per term) Modupe Cole Memorial Yaba, Lagos Government-subsidised Anthos House Lekki, Lagos Contact school Patrick Speech and Languages Centre Ikeja, Lagos Contact school C.A.D.E.T. Academy Maitama, Abuja Contact school The Zamarr Institute Wuse II, Abuja ₦300,000 – ₦650,000 (est.) Centre for Children with Special Needs Maitama, Abuja Contact school Royal School of Education Therapy Gwarinpa, Abuja Contact school The Sage School Maitama, Abuja Contact school Open Doors Special Education Centre Jos, Plateau State Contact school Pacific Hall Special School Ikeja, Lagos Contact school Benola Cerebral Palsy Initiative Lagos NGO-supported Alderstown School for the Deaf Warri, Delta State Contact school Blazing Heart Autism Centre Port Harcourt Contact school Dayspring Infant and Junior School Port Harcourt Contact school Early Development, Learning and Care Centre Calabar, Cross River Contact school

Most private special needs schools in Nigeria do not publish fees online. Figures change yearly. Contact each school directly for current, accurate fee information.

FAQs

Which school has the best special education programme in Nigeria?

The best special needs schools in Nigeria combine individualised learning plans, therapy services, and inclusive teaching approaches to support every child's growth. Patrick Speech and Languages Centre (Lagos), Anthos House (Lagos), and The Zamarr Institute (Abuja) are consistently cited among the best. The right choice depends on your child's specific needs — autism, hearing impairment, cerebral palsy, or other conditions.

Is there a free government school for a special needs child in Nigeria?

Some government-funded schools provide affordable education and therapy. In Lagos, Modupe Cole Memorial Childcare and Treatment Home is government-run, while the FCT School for the Gifted and Special Needs in Abuja offers autism-inclusive education at subsidised rates. The law mandates that persons with a disability are provided equal, free, and adequate education in all public educational institutions at all levels.

What disabilities do special needs schools in Nigeria cover?

Persons with special needs recognised under Nigeria's policy include those with learning disabilities, multiple disabilities, the gifted and talented, and albinism. Schools also serve children with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, deafness, visual impairment, and speech and language delays.

How do I apply for admission to a special needs school in Nigeria?

Most schools require an initial assessment or diagnostic visit before admission. Parents should contact the school directly, request an assessment form, and attend an intake interview. You will be given the application for admittance form and meet with the school accountant who will discuss all school fees. The form must be completed and the appropriate school fee paid to secure enrolment.

Are special needs school fees higher than regular school fees?

Yes — fees are higher because therapy sessions, trained caregivers, and specialised learning tools are included. Costs vary widely: government-run schools such as Modupe Cole operate at subsidised rates, while private centres may charge several hundred thousand naira per term. Always request an up-to-date fee schedule directly from the school.

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Source: Legit.ng