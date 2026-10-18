Humphrey Mutua, who was eyeing the Utawala Ward MCA seat, died on Friday, October 16, 2026

The fatal accident occurred along the JKIA–Sigona Road, a busy stretch linking Nairobi's Embakasi area

Community members and political associates flooded social media with tributes after news of his death broke

A young politician with his eyes set on representing Utawala Ward in Nairobi County has lost his life in a road accident, cutting short what many believed was a promising journey into public service.

Humphrey Mutua, who had declared his intention to contest for the Utawala Ward Member of County Assembly seat, died on Friday, 16 October 2026.

Kenyans react to reports of politician Humphrey Mutua’s death in a ghastly road accident. Credit: @isaacpapa

Source: Instagram

The accident took place along the JKIA–Sigona Road, a high-traffic corridor connecting Nairobi's Embakasi area to the city's outskirts. Full details surrounding the circumstances of the crash had not emerged at the time reports began circulating.

Word of Mutua's death moved rapidly across social media, drawing an outpouring of grief from residents, political associates and community members who had watched his ambitions take shape.

Isaac Pappa, who broke the news on Facebook, painted a picture of a young man who was driven not by opportunism but by a sincere commitment to the people of Utawala. "Humphrey was a young man with dreams, ambitions, and a vision for his community," Pappa wrote

. "His departure leaves a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, supporters, and everyone who believed in his leadership journey."

Pappa also addressed the family and the wider Utawala community directly, appealing to them to lean on their faith during a devastating time.

"May God grant you strength, comfort, and peace as you navigate this painful loss," he wrote.

Those who knew Mutua personally recalled a figure who had built genuine loyalty at the grassroots level, someone whose passion for local development had already begun to translate into a dedicated support base.

Kenyan political scene rocked by reports of Humphrey Mutua’s death in car accident. Credit: @isaacpapa

Source: Instagram

Tributes Pour In for Mutua

Online reactions reflected the depth of the loss felt across the ward. Several posts described Mutua's death as a sobering reminder of how abruptly life can shift, especially for individuals who were still in the early stages of carving out a place in public life.

Mutua is survived by his family and a community that had invested genuine hope in what he stood for.

His death is the latest in a long line of lives claimed by road accidents across Kenya, touching people from every background and every stage of their journey.

See the viral Facebook post below:

Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary weeks before death

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

This was weeks before his tragic death. The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng