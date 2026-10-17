The 15 best fashion schools in Nigeria and their updated school fees as of 2026

Nigeria's fashion industry is one of the most vibrant on the African continent, and enrolling in a structured, accredited fashion academy is the fastest route into it. This article covers the 15 best fashion schools in Nigeria, their verified 2026 fees, entry requirements, and career paths open to graduates.

GMYT Fashion Academy, LegsApparel Fashion School, and Zaris Fashion and Style Academy logos. Photo: @gmytfashionacademy, @LegsApparelfashion, @zarisfashion on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Lagos alone has over 27 verified fashion academies, spread across neighbourhoods from Lekki and Ajah in the east to Surulere, Yaba, and Ikeja on the mainland.

On average, tuition fees for fashion design courses in Nigeria range from ₦50,000 to ₦500,000 per year, depending on programme level and school.

Most Lagos fashion schools require a secondary school certificate (WAEC or NECO), a passion for fashion, and an application fee.

The industry offers diverse career paths: you could become a fashion designer, stylist, merchandiser, pattern maker, fashion journalist, textile designer, or even a fashion educator.

Fees change per cohort — always confirm current figures directly with each school before enrolling.

About fashion education in Nigeria

Many fashion design schools in Nigeria have stepped up their game. Some offer full diplomas, while others provide short-term courses for beginners or advanced learners. Beyond sewing, students learn illustration, pattern drafting, business skills, and sometimes digital design tools like CAD.

Nigeria's fashion industry is one of the most vibrant on the African continent, with designers competing for opportunities at houses like Deola Sagoe, Mai Atafo, and Zizi Cardow, as well as luxury retail roles, costume departments, and export markets.

The 15 best fashion schools in Nigeria

1. GMYT Fashion Academy, Lagos

GMYT Fashion Academy is the recipient of the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award for Most Outstanding Fashion Academy of the Year. It is described as a leading fashion academy in Nigeria and West Africa, training women to become not just fashion designers but also fashion entrepreneurs.

The institution is located at 18A Grace Anjous Drive, off Road 14 ETI-OSA, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

2026 fees (as listed on the GMYT Fashion Academy's official page):

Beginners to advanced — ₦1,290,000; Beginners only — ₦645,000; Advanced programme — ₦645,000; Business of Fashion — ₦1,000,000; Niche programme — ₦300,000.

2. LegsApparel Fashion School

LegsApparel is a leading fashion school with major campuses anchored in Abuja and Port Harcourt, alongside specialised training options. Young talents find the expertise, know-how, and experience to become fashion professionals, with comprehensive and dynamic training offered at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

2026 fees (published on LegsApparel's admissions page):

Basic programme — ₦200,000 (3 months)

Intermediate programme — ₦300,000 (3 months)

Advanced programme — ₦400,000 (3 months)

Registration costs ₦10,000.

3. Zaris Fashion and Style Academy, Lagos

Zaris Academy has five broad courses: two in the beginner category and three in the advanced category. In the beginner courses, Zaris introduces you to basic tailoring, hand sewing, electronic machine usage, and the basics of fashion entrepreneurship.

Location: 37A Ladipo Kasumu Street, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

2026 fees: Introductory modules start at around ₦70,000 (Fashion Rudiments, inclusive of ₦5,000 registration and 5% VAT), while comprehensive professional combo and advanced programmes range from ₦220,000 to ₦450,000.

4. OSC College of Fashion, Lagos

OSC College of Fashion is an NBTE-certified, award-winning school that aims to educate, empower, and employ African youths. It is also an accredited centre for fashion and garment construction trade tests.

The college is notable for its commitment to fuelling the passion of aspiring designers and offers a combination of online and on-site training, supported by video tutorials. The curriculum blends business acumen with technical and creative skills.

Location: Harmony Enclave, 11a Abba Johnson Crescent, off Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos.

2026 fees: Tuition starts at approximately ₦250,000 for programmes lasting 2–7 months. Specific course fees (from Laimoon) include: Computer-Aided Design — ₦250,000 (2 months) and Advanced Fashion Design — ₦250,000 (2 months).

5. Ginani Fashion Academy, Surulere

Ginani Gold Ltd has been training prospective fashion designers since 2001, providing fashion training services, clothing, and fashion resources, and has continuously produced fashion experts over its over 20 years in the industry.

Location: 11 Bank Olemoh Street, Akerele, Surulere, Lagos.

2026 fees: Fees range from approximately ₦47,000 to over ₦420,000, depending on programme level. The Technical Stage course costs ₦180,000 for a 3-month programme.

6. Zapron Fashion School, Lagos

Zapron is one of the newer-generation fashion schools in Lagos, churning out the next set of fashion professionals. In addition to running a fully-fledged fashion school, Zapron offers one-on-one fashion consultancy, training, fashion illustration services, and fashion design.

2026 fees: The tuition cost range for their courses is between ₦100,000 and ₦500,000.

7. Martwayne School of Style and Design, Surulere

Martwayne offers full-time and short courses in fashion that cover the theoretical, practical (sewing), creative, and business sides of fashion design. Most courses are on-location, but online versions are also available, along with a weekend option for busy professionals.

Location: 8 Sholeye Crescent, off Ayinde Giwa Street, off Alhaji Masha Road, Surulere, Lagos.

2026 fees: The price range for Martwayne is between ₦50,000 and ₦325,000.

8. Veekee James Fashion Academy, Lagos

Ruth Erikan James, popularly known as Veekee James, is a Nigerian entrepreneur and fashion designer, and the founder of the Veekee James fashion brand. Her academy ranks high on the list of top fashion schools in Lagos and offers hands-on practical training and masterclasses.

2026 fees: Fees vary depending on the specialised track or masterclass cohort. Short masterclasses and intensive training sessions typically range from ₦500,000 to over ₦1,500,000.

9. Rhoda Michaels Fashion Institute, Lagos

Rhoda Michaels Fashion Institute (RMFI) operates campuses in Oregun (Ikeja) and Abule Egba, Lagos. The institute merges technical garment construction with commercial application and brand activation.

Its comprehensive curriculum includes diplomas in fashion design and business (with professional tracking around ₦1,275,000), alongside intensive programs spanning womenswear, menswear, bridal couture, and specialised modules like corset design.

Location: 1st floor, Jerobet Plaza, 15 Charity Road, New Oko-Oba, Abule Egba, Lagos.

10. Fashion and Art Academy, Lagos

Fashion & Art Academy is one of Nigeria's most revered fashion schools, located in Lagos State. It was established in the year 2000.

Location: off Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos.

Courses offered include pattern drafting, fashion illustration, cutting and sewing, and garment construction.

11. KGSignatures School of Fashion, Yaba

KGSignatures was established in the year 2002 and officially launched its Lush'N'Rush ready-to-wear fashion line in 2019. For over 20 years in service, KGSignatures boasts some of the best graduates in the Nigerian fashion industry.

Location: Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos.

12. Valisimo Fashion School, Ikeja

Valisimo Fashion School is located in the Ogba area of Ikeja and offers flexible timing to students. The school goes beyond dressmaking, offering workshops and seminars where students interact with other fashion enthusiasts. With an extensive curriculum covering adults and children (male and female), Valisimo is one of the country's best fashion schools.

13. Tiffany Amber Fashion School, Lagos

Folake Folarin-Coker, a well-respected, award-winning Nigerian fashion designer, owns Tiffany Amber Fashion School. Her brand Tiffany Amber was launched in Lagos in 1998.

The school provides elite fashion training in design, styling, and brand building.

14. Merc-Dees Fashion Academy, Ikorodu

Based in Ikorodu, Merc-Dees Fashion Academy holds a perfect 5.0 rating across 84 reviews, giving it the largest review base among the top-rated schools in its category.

Location: 62 Oba Ayangburo Road, Ikorodu, Lagos.

2026 fees: ₦150,000 – ₦500,000, depending on course level.

15. IMB Nigeria (Italian-affiliated), Lagos

IMB Nigeria is part of an Italian network offering professional fashion diplomas, with a Lagos base around Osapa and a separate Victoria Island listing on directories.

The school suits learners seeking an internationally aligned curriculum.

School fees summary table

# School Location Fee Range (₦) 1 GMYT Fashion Academy Lekki Phase 1, Lagos 300,000 – 1,290,000 2 LegsApparel Fashion School Abuja / Port Harcourt 200,000 – 400,000 3 Zaris Fashion and Style Academy Ikeja, Lagos 70,000 – 450,000+ 4 OSC College of Fashion Ikeja, Lagos 250,000 (per course) 5 Ginani Fashion Academy Surulere, Lagos 47,000 – 420,000+ 6 Zapron Fashion School Ajah/Lekki, Lagos 100,000 – 500,000 7 Martwayne School of Style Surulere, Lagos 50,000 – 325,000 8 Veekee James Fashion Academy Lagos 500,000 – 1,500,000+ 9 Rhoda Michaels Fashion Institute Abule Egba, Lagos Subsidised (contact school) 10 Fashion and Art Academy Surulere, Lagos On request 11 KGSignatures School of Fashion Yaba, Lagos On request 12 Valisimo Fashion School Ogba, Ikeja On request 13 Tiffany Amber Fashion School Lagos On request 14 Merc-Dees Fashion Academy Ikorodu, Lagos 150,000 – 500,000 15 IMB Nigeria Osapa/Victoria Island, Lagos On request

Note: Fees are published per cohort and change regularly. Contact each school directly to confirm current rates.

Additional costs not always included in quoted fees:

Registration/application fees (typically ₦5,000–₦10,000)

Sewing materials, fabrics, and tools

Accommodation (where offered separately, e.g. GMYT)

Exam and certification fees

Portfolio production costs

Entry requirements

Most Lagos fashion schools require a secondary school certificate (WAEC or NECO), a passion for fashion, and an application fee. Some schools also request a portfolio.

LegsApparel says it has no formal admission requirements for its programmes. Entry-level programmes at most other schools are open to absolute beginners.

Where can you work after studying fashion design in Nigeria?

High-end studios like Deola Sagoe, Mai Atafo, Lanre DaSilva Abiola, and Tiffany Amber employ skilled designers, pattern makers, and design assistants.

Ready-to-wear and high-street brands, including Zara Nigeria (franchise), Polo Avenue, and local ready-to-wear labels, employ designers for seasonal collections. Aba-based garment manufacturers and export-focused factories also hire technical designers and production specialists.

Textile and fabric companies such as Vlisco Nigeria, AB Textile, and local Adire and Aso-oke producers employ designers to develop fabric patterns, colourways, and print collections.

Nollywood's growth has created strong demand for qualified costume designers. Productions working with platforms like Netflix Africa and Africa Magic prefer costume professionals with formal training in fashion design, textile knowledge, and wardrobe management.

FAQs

Which school is best for fashion design in Nigeria?

Schools like Nobel Afrik Training School, Zaris Fashion and Style Academy, and Rhoda Michaels Fashion School in Lagos have built strong reputations for skill training and launching successful careers. GMYT Fashion Academy in Lekki is also widely regarded as a top choice, given its award-winning status and large graduate base.

How much does a fashion school cost in Nigeria?

Fashion school fees typically range from ₦50,000 for entry-level courses to ₦500,000 or more for advanced diploma programmes. Intermediate courses like pattern drafting usually fall between ₦150,000 and ₦300,000. The total cost of a full learning journey in Nigeria can range from ₦200,000 to over ₦1,000,000, depending on your chosen path.

Are there fashion schools in Nigeria outside Lagos?

Yes. Abuja, Nigeria's capital, offers a vibrant atmosphere for aspiring designers to hone their skills. LegsApparel runs campuses in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. Other notable Abuja schools include VODI Tailoring Institute, Empriel Fashion Institute, and LegsApparel Fashion School in Utako.

Do I need a degree to study fashion design in Nigeria?

No degree is required to enrol in most private fashion academies. Vocational programmes through FADAN-affiliated schools, masterclasses, and internships or assistant roles under a respected designer are all recognised development routes. Business skills, client management ability, and industry relationships matter as much as formal credentials.

What are the career options after graduating from a fashion school in Nigeria?

Fashion design offers multiple progression routes in Nigeria—through employment at established houses, independent brand building, or specialisation in adjacent creative roles. These include fashion styling, fashion merchandising — covering buying, trend forecasting, and retail operations — and fashion entrepreneurship, which prepares students to start and manage their own fashion businesses.

We also highlighted facts about mechanical engineering in Nigeria, including admission requirements, leading universities, career pathways, salary expectations and professional registration.

With monthly pay ranging from about ₦100,000 for entry-level roles to more than ₦1.5 million for senior positions, the sector offers a wide range of prospects across oil and gas, manufacturing and construction. Find out how to qualify and build a licensed engineering career.

Source: Legit.ng