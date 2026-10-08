UNILAG's Office of Global Engagement and Strategic Partnerships opened applications for the Erasmus+ KA171 International Credit Mobility Programme at Istanbul Kültür University

Selected students will receive an €800 monthly grant for four months plus €1,188 in travel support for the round trip between Lagos and Türkiye

Eligible students must be full-time UNILAG undergraduates with a minimum CGPA of 2.50 out of 4.00, and the application deadline is October 30, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Akoka, Lagos State - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced an opportunity for eligible undergraduate students to study abroad in Türkiye under the Erasmus+ KA171 International Credit Mobility Programme during the Spring Semester of the 2026/2027 academic year.

The Office of Global Engagement and Strategic Partnerships (OGESP) at UNILAG is coordinating the programme, which places selected students at Istanbul Kültür University (IKU) for the semester.

UNILAG announces new Turkish university exchange program under Erasmus+. Photo credit: @UnilagNigeria

Source: Getty Images

This was disclosed via UNILAG X handle @UnilagNigeria on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Who can apply and what they will receive

Students enrolled in 11 specific programmes are eligible to apply, including Business Administration, International Trade, International Relations, Computer Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Civil Engineering, Architecture, Interior Architecture and Environmental Design, and English Language and Literature.

Each student selected for the programme will receive a monthly grant of €800 for four months, bringing the total grant to €3,200. In addition, IKU will provide €1,188 in travel support to cover the round-trip journey between Lagos and Türkiye.

To qualify, applicants must be full-time UNILAG undergraduates with a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.50 out of 4.00.

They must also have at least 30 European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS) credits, or an equivalent study load per semester, still remaining before completing their degree.

Documents required and how to apply

Students who meet the eligibility criteria are required to submit an academic transcript, a National ID Card or international passport, a motivation letter, and a Curriculum Vitae (CV) as part of their application.

The deadline for applications is October 30, 2026. Interested students can apply through the official Google Form linked in the OGESP announcement.

The Erasmus+ KA171 programme is a European Union initiative that funds international student and staff mobility between European institutions and universities in partner countries across the world.

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