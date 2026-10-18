Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo said he was open to stepping down ahead of the 2027 elections

Adebayo set a key condition for joining any opposition coalition during an interview published on October 18, 2026

The SDP candidate drew a sharp line between a coalition built around national issues and one driven purely by anti-Tinubu sentiment

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party's presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, has said he is willing to give up his candidacy in favour of another opposition figure, but only if the coalition is built around ending poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

Adebayo made the remarks in an interview with The Punch published on Sunday, October 18, 2026, when asked whether he would take part in a transparent process to pick a consensus opposition presidential candidate and honour its result.

SDP's Adewole Adebayo says he is willing to step down if opposition parties unite to tackle poverty and insecurity. Photo credit: @Pres_Adebayo

Source: Twitter

Adebayo's condition for stepping aside

The SDP candidate was clear that his willingness to step down was not the central issue. What mattered to him, he said, was whether opposition parties could agree on a shared agenda for tackling Nigeria's most serious problems rather than simply joining forces against President Bola Tinubu.

"I am not against stepping down for another candidate. The issue I am raising is not about stepping down. It is about all Nigerians agreeing that we must end poverty and insecurity through this election," Adebayo said.

He argued that any opposition arrangement needed a concrete foundation to be meaningful, warning that rallying around dislike for the president would not give Nigerians a common purpose to work towards.

"What will unite the opposition should also be capable of uniting Nigerians. Our definition of opposition is too loose. We need something concrete to rally around," he said.

Adewole Adebayo says he will only join an opposition coalition focused on ending poverty and insecurity. Photo credit: @Pres_Adebayo

Source: Twitter

Drawing the line on Tinubu-haters coalition

Furthermore, the SDP presidential flagbearer was direct about what he would not accept. He said he had no interest in joining a coalition motivated by personal animosity towards the president, but would fully commit to one focused on policy outcomes.

"But if it is simply an opposition of Tinubu haters, count me out. I do not hate anybody to that extent. But if it is about eradicating poverty and insecurity, I will be part of it," he stated.

He added that, under the right framework, no political sacrifice would be too great for him to make.

"Under that framework, there is no price too high for me to pay, as long as I am convinced that it will help end poverty and insecurity in Nigeria," Adebayo said.

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Source: Legit.ng