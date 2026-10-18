Lionel Messi scored twice for Inter Miami in a 3-1 win over Atlanta United, pushing his career total to 936 goals at age 39

The brace moved Messi to 25 MLS goals this season, extending his lead in the Golden Boot race to six goals

Messi received his 17th Ballon d'Or nomination and could become the first player in history to win the award nine times

Lionel Messi continued to defy age and logic on Saturday night, scoring two goals to lead Inter Miami to a 3-1 away victory over Atlanta United in Major League Soccer, taking his career goal tally to 936 in the process.

The match was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and the result sent Inter Miami to three consecutive wins, keeping them second in the Eastern Conference standings behind Nashville.

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi reached 936 career goals after scoring a brace in the 3-1 victory against Atlanta United. Photo by Andrew J. Clark

Source: Getty Images

Messi turns on the style in Atlanta

Inter Miami's German Berterame broke the deadlock in the 45th minute, with Messi heavily involved in the build-up.

The Argentine then took centre stage after half-time.

In the 56th minute, he cut in from the right, exchanged a quick one-two with Berterame, beat a defender, and slotted a low finish into the corner.

Four minutes later, Luis Suarez sent Messi clear on a breakaway, and the 39-year-old held off his marker before beating goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos to double his tally for the night.

Former Inter Miami forward Fafa Picault pulled one back from the penalty spot for the home side late in the game, but it was too little to trouble the visitors.

According to MLSsoccer, the double took Messi's season tally to 25 goals, putting six goals between him and his nearest rival in the MLS Golden Boot race.

He also sits level with LAFC's Son Heung-min on 15 assists, making him the first player in league history to record at least 15 assists in three straight seasons.

Messi chases 1,000 goals and 9th Ballon d'Or

With 936 career goals, Messi is now 64 strikes away from reaching the historic 1,000-goal mark.

Inter Miami head coach Kily Gonzalez said he has no doubt his captain will get there.

"Yes, I believe he'll reach 1,000 goals," Gonzalez said.

"I have faith in that. I know he will, because he loves a challenge, he sets challenges for himself and since he's already achieved everything else, this will be no exception."

Beyond the milestone hunt, Messi is also in the running for a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or.

According to Livescore, he received his 17th career nomination for the 2026 award and is part of the 30-player shortlist published by France Football.

Other names on the list include Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe.

Should Messi win, he would move further clear of Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains on five Ballon d'Or titles. No player in the history of the award has ever won it nine times.

Ex-Arsenal star backs Messi for Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng previously reported about Andrey Arshavin’s choice of Messi for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, pointing to the Argentine’s World Cup performances and Inter Miami’s first league title.

Messi could face an uphill battle after Argentina fell short of lifting the World Cup trophy. But with no clear favourite, Arshavin says the award would be a fitting way to recognise the football star’s impact.

Source: Legit.ng