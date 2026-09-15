Mavin Records issued an official statement on September 15, 2026, warning the public about a man named Lotanna Harry

The label confirmed that Lotanna Harry had been approaching people and presenting himself as a Mavin Records representative

Several fans in the comments revealed they had already been targeted, with one person saying a friend nearly got scammed

Mavin Records has gone public with a stern warning after discovering that a man named Lotanna Harry has been posing as a representative of the label and conducting unauthorised dealings with members of the public.

The Nigerian music powerhouse, officially registered as MG Entertainment Nigeria Limited, posted the alert on Instagram on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, urging anyone who had been in contact with Lotanna Harry under the impression he was acting for Mavin to immediately stop engaging with him.

Reactions as Mavin Records alerts the public about fake representative Lotanna Harry. Photo credit@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

According to the statement signed by Mavin Global's Legal Affairs team and dated 10 September 2026, Lotanna Harry holds no position within the company whatsoever. He is not an employee, agent, or authorised associate of the label and has never been appointed to represent it in any capacity.

The company did clarify, however, that he has appeared in certain videos on a sub-contract basis as a paid model, which may have given him some level of familiarity with the brand.

Fans share as Mavin Records exposes public about fake representative Lotanna Harry. Photo credit@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

What Mavin Records is telling the public

The label was clear that any business dealings, contract negotiations, or commitments made in its name by Lotanna Harry carry zero authorisation.

Mavin urged the public to treat only communications from its verified official account as legitimate, and to disregard anything else.

Here is the Instagram post from the record label about the impersonator:

Fans react to the Mavin Records warning

The post drew swift reactions from followers, many of whom said they had already encountered suspicious contact.

@realjoshblaze said:

"Them don text me taya, say them wan sign me, if I no see Don jazzy message direct. Lori iro."

@_iya_ayo revealed:

"My friend almost got scammed by this person o."

@emeidiha offered a different perspective:

"What if he got hacked and someone is using his account to run scams based off the fact that he has appeared in some MAVIN artists videos and he's also a model... I'm just saying another point of view... You never can tell"

@icakesntreats reacted:

"hmmmm , problem no dey finish , just imagine."

@toluwosmallzz commented:

"Working boys."

Don Jazzy sends N5m to struggling mum

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy made headlines after he gifted a young lady N5 million to buy a car.

Don Jazzy shared a post on his Instagram page in which he asked fans to ask for things in his comment section and promised to randomly grant their requests.

A lady on Instagram, Lydia_collectionz, also tried her luck in the comment section by asking the Mavin Records boss for one of his old cars because she needed a vehicle for her children’s school runs.

Source: Legit.ng