ASUU warned it could reactivate its suspended nationwide strike without further notice after an emergency National Executive Council meeting

The union cited the federal government's incomplete implementation of the December 2025 agreement and 3.5 months of unpaid, withheld salaries

ASUU also flagged billions of naira deducted from lecturers' salaries that had not been remitted for several months

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to resume its suspended nationwide strike if the federal government and several state governments do not urgently address a list of unresolved demands affecting university lecturers.

ASUU president Christopher Piwuna issued the warning in a statement released in the early hours of Friday, following an emergency session of the union's National Executive Council at the University of Abuja. The union said the strike could be reactivated "without any further notice."

ASUU threatens strike over 2025 agreement Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: UGC

ASUU: December 2025 agreement still incomplete

The Punch reported that at the heart of ASUU's grievances is the partial implementation of a December 2025 agreement that the union said came after more than eight years of negotiations with the federal government. ASUU said many state governments and the Federal Government had not fulfilled their obligations under the deal.

The union acknowledged that governments in Abia, Bauchi, Ekiti, Ogun, Benue, Yobe, Adamawa, Kebbi, Katsina and Borno had begun implementing the agreement, and commended Abia Governor Alex Otti alongside those administrations. It also noted that Kano, Edo, Plateau, Taraba, Gombe and Bayelsa had pledged to begin compliance in September or October, but warned remaining states to act quickly or risk an "industrial crisis of monumental proportions" in their universities.

ASUU to protest salaries and deductions issues

On the question of withheld salaries, ASUU said the Tinubu administration had paid four of the 7.5 months of salaries withheld during the Buhari era, but called for the immediate release of the outstanding 3.5 months.

Beyond the salary shortfall, the union alleged that pension contributions, cooperative deductions and union check-off dues running into billions of naira had gone unremitted for several months. ASUU said this combination of failures was putting industrial peace across Nigerian universities at serious risk.

The union made clear it would not accept any responsibility if the suspended strike was brought back, urging both the federal and state governments to act before the situation escalated.

ASUU threatens President Bola Tinubu with fresh strike Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu mentions clearest thing about his administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu pointed to the lack of ASUU strikes since he took office as a sign of progress in Nigeria's troubled education sector.

Tinubu made the remarks while receiving the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria leadership at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, July 28.

ASUU's last major strike in 2022 lasted eight months, the longest in the union's history, wiping out nearly a full academic year.

Source: Legit.ng