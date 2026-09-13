JAMB broke down the meaning of four admission statuses visible on students' CAPS profiles on Friday, September 11, 2026

The statuses — Not Admitted , Admission in Progress , Proposed for Admission , and Recommended — have left many students confused

Hundreds of candidates flooded the JAMB post with questions about errors, status changes, and delayed admissions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has published a guide explaining what each of the four admission statuses on its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) means, after widespread confusion among 2026 candidates about their current standing in the admissions process.

JAMB used an image carousel to walk candidates through what each status indicates and what they should expect next.

2026 admission: JAMB answers students’ questions on 4 CAPS statuses. Photo credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

The board posted the breakdown on its official X account, @jamb_hq, on Friday, September 11, 2026.

What each JAMB CAPS status means

The four statuses JAMB addressed are: Not Admitted, Admission in Progress, Proposed for Admission, and Recommended.

According to the board, each status reflects a specific point in the admissions pipeline, from a candidate not yet being considered by any institution to one whose admission has been formally recommended for approval.

Not Admitted - Your institution has not yet sent your admission details to JAMB, or you have not yet been considered for admission.

What to do:

Keep checking your CAPS regularly. Your status may change as the admission process continues.

2. Admission in Progress - Your admission is still undergoing processing and has not been concluded.

What to do:

Keep checking CAPS for updates as the process progresses.

3. Proposed for Admission - Admission has been proposed for you and is awaiting further processing.

What to do:

Your admission is still undergoing the necessary JAMB processing and verification.

4. Recommended for admission - JAMB has received your admission details from the institution and is verifying your eligibility for admission.

What to do:

Your admission is not yet final. Keep checking CAPS for the next update.

JAMB said the guide was designed to give candidates a clearer picture of where they stand so they can respond appropriately rather than panic when their status appears to stall.

UTME students react with urgent questions

The post attracted a wave of responses from candidates dealing with a range of problems. @taofeeka258 said their status had changed from "Admission in Progress" back to "Not Admitted" after their school, KWASU, had already granted admission and they had paid the acceptance fee.

@tmaster073 wrote that their institution had given them admission but that JAMB had not yet confirmed it, adding that school clearance required the JAMB admission letter and resumption was approaching.

@horifith said their status had remained on "Not Admitted" despite other students at the same university already receiving admission and some institutions already beginning lectures.

@MizterLee4645 asked what a candidate should do when their status reads "Proposed for Admission," while @ElijahAmos98561 asked whether an old abandoned admission could block a new one.

@neckpress3r raised a different issue entirely, saying candidates who went through JAMB regularisation with admission years as far back as 2014 were getting an error message that read "you can't access CAPS for this year" when they tried to open their profile.

@PhilothePoet asked about candidates still waiting for NECO results, questioning whether their school's admission consideration would reflect as "Admission in Progress" once it began.

@MarkOzil4532 sought clarification on whether students who uploaded O-level results before a recent system update needed to verify their results again, or whether the requirement only applied to those who uploaded after the update.

JAMB had not responded individually to the queries at the time the post was reviewed.

JAMB explains 3 criteria that determine admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released a new episode of its JAMB Explained series on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, covering the 2026 admission process.

The video broke down the 3 major criteria considered when candidates are admitted into their preferred institution and course.

The post drew reactions from candidates raising concerns about O-level uploads, admission status delays, and name mismatches on JAMB profiles.

Source: Legit.ng