Highest and lowest admission cut-off marks for University of Ibadan 2026/2027 announced
- The University of Ibadan announces 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks, setting clear standards for applicants
- Medicine and Surgery leads with the highest score at 80.00, while many Arts and Education programmes remain at the minimum 50.00
- These admission cut-off marks guide candidates in preparing for competitive entry into Nigeria’s premier university
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The University of Ibadan has officially released the admission cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 undergraduate exercise.
The announcement provides clarity for thousands of applicants eager to secure a place at Nigeria’s premier university.
Highest Cut-Off Marks: Medicine, Nursing, and Engineering
Accoridng to UI, the most competitive programmes this year are in the College of Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, and Engineering.
- Medicine and Surgery: 80.00 (Merit)
- Nursing Science: 74.5 (Merit)
- Dentistry: 72.875 (Merit)
- Pharmacy: 70.375 (Merit)
- Law: 71.00 (Merit)
- Mechanical Engineering: 70.00 (Merit)
- Computer Science: 74.125 (Merit)
- Software Engineering: 75.375 (Merit)
These figures highlight the intense competition for health sciences and technology-related courses.
Lowest cut-off marks: Arts and Education
Several programmes across the Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Education maintain the minimum threshold of 50.00.
- History, Philosophy, Religious Studies, Music, and Anthropology: 50.00
- Education courses (Arabic, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Yoruba, etc.): 50.00
- Agriculture programmes (Animal Science, Crop Protection, Soil Resources Management): 50.00
This ensures accessibility for students aiming to pursue careers in teaching, humanities, and agricultural sciences.
Mid-range cut-off marks
Some programmes fall within the mid-range, balancing competitiveness with accessibility:
- Economics: 54.25 (Merit)
- Political Science: 51.625 (Merit)
- Linguistics: 53.375 (Merit)
- Veterinary Medicine: 55.00 (Merit)
- Civil Engineering: 65.875 (Merit)
These courses remain attractive options for students who meet the moderate admission requirements.
What this means for applicants
The cut-off marks serve as a benchmark for admission. Candidates who meet or exceed the merit scores stand a stronger chance of securing admission, while those applying under Catchment and ELDS categories may benefit from slightly lower thresholds.
The 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks reaffirm the University of Ibadan’s reputation for academic excellence. With Medicine and Surgery leading at 80.00 and several programmes holding steady at 50.00, applicants now have a clear picture of the standards required.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.