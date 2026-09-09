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Highest and lowest admission cut-off marks for University of Ibadan 2026/2027 announced
Education

Highest and lowest admission cut-off marks for University of Ibadan 2026/2027 announced

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • The University of Ibadan announces 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks, setting clear standards for applicants
  • Medicine and Surgery leads with the highest score at 80.00, while many Arts and Education programmes remain at the minimum 50.00
  • These admission cut-off marks guide candidates in preparing for competitive entry into Nigeria’s premier university

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The University of Ibadan has officially released the admission cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 undergraduate exercise.

The announcement provides clarity for thousands of applicants eager to secure a place at Nigeria’s premier university.

Highest and lowest admission cut-off marks for University of Ibadan 2026/2027 announced
Highest and lowest admission cut-off marks for University of Ibadan 2026/2027 announced. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Source: Getty Images

Highest Cut-Off Marks: Medicine, Nursing, and Engineering

Accoridng to UI, the most competitive programmes this year are in the College of Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, and Engineering.

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  • Medicine and Surgery: 80.00 (Merit)
  • Nursing Science: 74.5 (Merit)
  • Dentistry: 72.875 (Merit)
  • Pharmacy: 70.375 (Merit)
  • Law: 71.00 (Merit)
  • Mechanical Engineering: 70.00 (Merit)
  • Computer Science: 74.125 (Merit)
  • Software Engineering: 75.375 (Merit)

These figures highlight the intense competition for health sciences and technology-related courses.

Read also

University of Ibadan releases 2026/2027 cut-off marks for Microbiology, Physiology, and Nutrition

Lowest cut-off marks: Arts and Education

Several programmes across the Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Education maintain the minimum threshold of 50.00.

  • History, Philosophy, Religious Studies, Music, and Anthropology: 50.00
  • Education courses (Arabic, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Yoruba, etc.): 50.00
  • Agriculture programmes (Animal Science, Crop Protection, Soil Resources Management): 50.00

This ensures accessibility for students aiming to pursue careers in teaching, humanities, and agricultural sciences.

Mid-range cut-off marks

Some programmes fall within the mid-range, balancing competitiveness with accessibility:

  • Economics: 54.25 (Merit)
  • Political Science: 51.625 (Merit)
  • Linguistics: 53.375 (Merit)
  • Veterinary Medicine: 55.00 (Merit)
  • Civil Engineering: 65.875 (Merit)

These courses remain attractive options for students who meet the moderate admission requirements.

What this means for applicants

The cut-off marks serve as a benchmark for admission. Candidates who meet or exceed the merit scores stand a stronger chance of securing admission, while those applying under Catchment and ELDS categories may benefit from slightly lower thresholds.

Read also

University of Ibadan releases 2026/2027 cut-off marks for Nursing, Med Lab, and Computer Science

The 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks reaffirm the University of Ibadan’s reputation for academic excellence. With Medicine and Surgery leading at 80.00 and several programmes holding steady at 50.00, applicants now have a clear picture of the standards required.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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