The University of Ibadan announces 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks, setting clear standards for applicants

Medicine and Surgery leads with the highest score at 80.00, while many Arts and Education programmes remain at the minimum 50.00

These admission cut-off marks guide candidates in preparing for competitive entry into Nigeria’s premier university

The University of Ibadan has officially released the admission cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 undergraduate exercise.

The announcement provides clarity for thousands of applicants eager to secure a place at Nigeria’s premier university.

Highest and lowest admission cut-off marks for University of Ibadan 2026/2027 announced. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

Highest Cut-Off Marks: Medicine, Nursing, and Engineering

Accoridng to UI, the most competitive programmes this year are in the College of Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, and Engineering.

Medicine and Surgery: 80.00 (Merit)

Nursing Science: 74.5 (Merit)

Dentistry: 72.875 (Merit)

Pharmacy: 70.375 (Merit)

Law: 71.00 (Merit)

Mechanical Engineering: 70.00 (Merit)

Computer Science: 74.125 (Merit)

Software Engineering: 75.375 (Merit)

These figures highlight the intense competition for health sciences and technology-related courses.

Lowest cut-off marks: Arts and Education

Several programmes across the Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Education maintain the minimum threshold of 50.00.

History, Philosophy, Religious Studies, Music, and Anthropology: 50.00

Education courses (Arabic, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Yoruba, etc.): 50.00

Agriculture programmes (Animal Science, Crop Protection, Soil Resources Management): 50.00

This ensures accessibility for students aiming to pursue careers in teaching, humanities, and agricultural sciences.

Mid-range cut-off marks

Some programmes fall within the mid-range, balancing competitiveness with accessibility:

Economics: 54.25 (Merit)

Political Science: 51.625 (Merit)

Linguistics: 53.375 (Merit)

Veterinary Medicine: 55.00 (Merit)

Civil Engineering: 65.875 (Merit)

These courses remain attractive options for students who meet the moderate admission requirements.

What this means for applicants

The cut-off marks serve as a benchmark for admission. Candidates who meet or exceed the merit scores stand a stronger chance of securing admission, while those applying under Catchment and ELDS categories may benefit from slightly lower thresholds.

The 2026/2027 admission cut-off marks reaffirm the University of Ibadan’s reputation for academic excellence. With Medicine and Surgery leading at 80.00 and several programmes holding steady at 50.00, applicants now have a clear picture of the standards required.

Source: Legit.ng