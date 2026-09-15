Temi, Jide Kosoko's Daughter, Shares Hospital Video After Surgery: "Get Well Soon"
- Temi Kosoko, daughter of veteran actor Jide Kosoko, revealed she underwent surgery after fans noticed her prolonged absence online
- She shared a video from the hospital showing nurses attending to her as she recovered from the procedure
- Temi expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out, saying she was "bouncing back stronger"
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Temi Kosoko, one of the daughters of Nollywood veteran Jide Kosoko, has broken her silence after going offline for days, revealing that she recently underwent surgery.
On Tuesday, 15 September 2026, Temi took to Instagram with a video collage documenting her time in hospital. One clip showed a nurse attending to her drip, while another captured her sitting up in bed, her hand resting on her chest, surrounded by people who had come to check on her.
Temi Kosoko opens up on her recovery
The actress and personality addressed her unexpected absence in a candid caption, thanking those who noticed she had gone quiet and reached out with concern. She described the past week as emotionally and physically taxing but remained upbeat about her progress.
"Life lately. This past week has been a roller coaster for me since I had surgery. I am grateful to every single person who noticed that I have been offline. I am bouncing back stronger this time."
Temi did not go into detail about the nature of the surgery or what led to it, but her message carried a tone of resilience and gratitude.
Fans rally around Temi Kosoko
The post drew an outpouring of support from followers and well-wishers who flooded the comments section with prayers and warm messages.
@kaybronsix wrote:
"Praying speedy recovery for you."
@theolaiyatemitope said:
"God is great! Your strength is renewed!! By His stripes you are healed and Hearty!"
@gbolilo commented:
"Wish you quick and perfect recovery INSHA ALLAH."
@eddiethewalker shared:
"God will strengthen you."
@rukkyhalli wrote:
"So sorry babe, Quick recovery"
Jide Kosoko permits Temi to slap him
Veteran actor Prince Jide Kosoko put a smile on the faces of many of his fans and followers with his reaction in a video with one of his daughters, Temi Kosoko.
In the video, Temi, a content creator, asked her dad what he would do if someone told her to slap him for some dollars.
In his response, the veteran actor said he would tell her to slap him twice, as his comment made many of his fans roll in laughter.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng