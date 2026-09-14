Nigerian British University has announced its tuition fees for the 2026/2027 academic session across three high-demand professional programmes

It is noteworthy that Medicine and Surgery carries the highest fee among the three programmes published by the university

Law and Nursing fees were also listed, giving prospective students a clearer picture of what to expect before applying

Nigerian British University (NBU) has published its tuition fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering three of its most sought-after professional programmes: Law, Medicine and Surgery, and Nursing.

The fee schedule was released on the university's official admissions page, giving prospective students and their families early notice of the financial commitment required to study at the private institution.

Nigerian British University releases 2026/2027 school fees for Law, Medicine and Nursing. Photo credit: nbu

Source: UGC

Nigerian British University 2026/2027 school fees

According to the figures published by NBU, students admitted into the Medicine and Surgery programme will pay the highest tuition among the three courses, at ₦2,743,000 per session.

Nursing comes in at ₦1,270,037, while Law is priced at ₦1,218,037. The full breakdown of fees is available on the NBU tuition fee page.

Medicine and Surgery's fee of over ₦2.7 million reflects the resource-intensive nature of medical training, which typically requires laboratory equipment, clinical placements, and specialised faculty.

The gap between the medical programme and the other two courses is significant, with Medicine costing more than double what Law students are expected to pay.

NBU, which positions itself as offering a British-standard education within Nigeria, operates as a private institution and is not subject to the tuition caps that apply to federal universities.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Fountain University had published its school fees for Law, Cybersecurity and Biochemistry.

Most expensive private universities in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on the 10 most expensive private universities in Nigeria.

While public universities remain the preferred choice for many because of lower tuition costs, a growing number of families are turning their attention to private institutions. For some, the attraction goes beyond academics.

Private universities are often associated with smaller class sizes, more stable academic calendars, stricter campus regulations, and a more structured learning environment.

Source: Legit.ng