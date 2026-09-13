Redeemer’s University has released its school fees schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, showing the highest and lowest programmes across all faculties

The Law faculty tops the list as the most expensive, while Christian Religious Studies emerges as the most affordable option

Fees cover not only tuition but also accommodation, medical services, IT training, and other student-related charges, ensuring a comprehensive package for learners

Redeemer's University has officially released its school fees schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering students from 200 to 500 level.

The fees include accommodation, ID card, practicals, IT training, field trips, medical fees, RUNSA, departmental dues, and other charges.

Redeemer’s University school fees schedule shows Law as the most expensive programme. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences – Nursing Tops the List

According to the document, among the medical programmes, Nursing stands out with the highest fees, reaching NGN 2,645,720.00 at 200 level. Other courses such as Medical Laboratory Sciences (NGN 2,061,750.00) and Physiotherapy (NGN 2,107,500.00) also rank high.

Meanwhile, Human Anatomy and Human Physiology are among the more affordable medical courses, starting at NGN 1,275,400.00.

Faculty of Law – The Most Expensive Programme

The Law faculty records the highest overall fees across the university. At 200 level, students pay NGN 3,037,500.00, making it the most expensive programme in Redeemer’s University for the 2026/2027 session.

Faculty of Humanities – Lowest Fees Found

On the other end of the scale, Christian Religious Studies is the least expensive, with fees starting at NGN 643,500.00 at 200 level. Other relatively low-cost courses include French and Philosophy, both beginning at NGN 857,000.00.

Faculty of Engineering – Competitive Fees

Engineering programmes such as Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering all start at NGN 2,137,500.00. Electrical Engineering is slightly higher at NGN 2,152,500.00.

Faculty of Social Sciences – Mid-Range Options

Courses such as Economics (NGN 1,318,500.00) and Mass Communication (NGN 1,334,250.00) fall within the mid-range bracket. Social Works is one of the more affordable options at NGN 1,084,800.00.

Summary – Highest and Lowest

Highest Fee Programme: Law – NGN 3,037,500.00 (200 level)

Lowest Fee Programme: Christian Religious Studies – NGN 643,500.00 (200 level)

Redeemer’s University has emphasised that all fees cover not just tuition but also accommodation, medical services, and other student-related charges.

Bowen university publishes 2026/2027 school fees for Law

Legit.ng earlier reported that

Source: Legit.ng