Professor Segun Aina-led JAMB announced a change to the arrival time for candidates in the first session of the 2027 UTME examination

The decision followed deliberations at the Board's 2026 Management and IT Retreat held in Akwa Ibom State

JAMB stated that the earlier 6:30 a.m. schedule raised safety and logistical concerns for candidates travelling long distances

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has moved the arrival time for candidates sitting the first session of the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

According to a bulletin issued on Monday, September 14, 2026, and obtained by Legit.ng, JAMB disclosed that under the revised schedule, the first examination session will now begin at 8:30 a.m. and close at 10:30 a.m. Other sessions will follow in line with JAMB's existing scheduling arrangements.

Prof. Segun Aina-led JAMB adjusts the 2027 UTME first-session arrival time from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., with the examination scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Photo credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

Why did JAMB adjust UTME schedule?

The Board said the change came out of concerns raised by members of the public about the risks of asking candidates to travel before dawn to reach their designated Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres. For candidates who live far from their assigned venues, the original 6:30 a.m. arrival time meant setting out in darkness, raising both safety and practical concerns.

JAMB reached the decision during its 2026 Management and IT Retreat, held in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, from September 6 to 11, 2026. The Board said the later start time would not only improve candidate safety and convenience but could also reduce absenteeism linked to the challenges of the earlier schedule.

JAMB urges 2027 UTME candidates to note the revised arrival time and await further official updates on the examination timetable. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

What should UTME candidates expect?

Although the 2027 UTME is still several months away, Prof. Segun Aina-led JAMB said preparations are already under way. The Board said it intends to apply lessons from past examinations and outcomes from the retreat to deliver what it described as one of the most efficient and candidate-friendly UTME exercises in its history.

JAMB advised candidates and members of the public to take note of the new arrival time and watch for further official communication on the complete 2027 UTME timetable and related arrangements.

Read more JAMB news

JAMB screens underage high scorers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB commenced the screening process for underage candidates who recorded high scores in the 2026 UTME.

The exercise affects candidates who scored 320 and above and fall within the exceptional category as defined by the board.

JAMB's spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that eligible candidates have begun receiving notifications with further directives.

Source: Legit.ng