JAMB Changes 2027 UTME Arrival Time for Candidates
- Professor Segun Aina-led JAMB announced a change to the arrival time for candidates in the first session of the 2027 UTME examination
- The decision followed deliberations at the Board's 2026 Management and IT Retreat held in Akwa Ibom State
- JAMB stated that the earlier 6:30 a.m. schedule raised safety and logistical concerns for candidates travelling long distances
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has moved the arrival time for candidates sitting the first session of the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
According to a bulletin issued on Monday, September 14, 2026, and obtained by Legit.ng, JAMB disclosed that under the revised schedule, the first examination session will now begin at 8:30 a.m. and close at 10:30 a.m. Other sessions will follow in line with JAMB's existing scheduling arrangements.
Why did JAMB adjust UTME schedule?
The Board said the change came out of concerns raised by members of the public about the risks of asking candidates to travel before dawn to reach their designated Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres. For candidates who live far from their assigned venues, the original 6:30 a.m. arrival time meant setting out in darkness, raising both safety and practical concerns.
JAMB reached the decision during its 2026 Management and IT Retreat, held in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, from September 6 to 11, 2026. The Board said the later start time would not only improve candidate safety and convenience but could also reduce absenteeism linked to the challenges of the earlier schedule.
What should UTME candidates expect?
Although the 2027 UTME is still several months away, Prof. Segun Aina-led JAMB said preparations are already under way. The Board said it intends to apply lessons from past examinations and outcomes from the retreat to deliver what it described as one of the most efficient and candidate-friendly UTME exercises in its history.
JAMB advised candidates and members of the public to take note of the new arrival time and watch for further official communication on the complete 2027 UTME timetable and related arrangements.
Read more JAMB news
- 2026 JAMB candidate hides his UTME result from his dad, total score leaves sister amused
- JAMB: Lady laughs after seeing UTME result of sister who wants to study Nursing, mentions her score
- UTME 2026: Medical student warns 265 for aspirants may not secure admission, shares clear guidance
- JAMB CAPS "Not Admitted" Status: What it means and what to do right now
JAMB screens underage high scorers
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB commenced the screening process for underage candidates who recorded high scores in the 2026 UTME.
The exercise affects candidates who scored 320 and above and fall within the exceptional category as defined by the board.
JAMB's spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that eligible candidates have begun receiving notifications with further directives.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.