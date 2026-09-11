The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed a resumption date for all federal unity colleges across Nigeria

Education Minister Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa confirmed the government has made arrangements ahead of the new academic session

The minister stressed that the safety and wellbeing of students and staff remain a central priority for the federal government

The Federal Ministry of Education has confirmed that all federal unity colleges across Nigeria will reopen on Monday, September 14, 2026, for the commencement of the new academic session.

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, gave the assurance while addressing students, parents, guardians and other stakeholders, saying the necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a safe and smooth return to school.

Unity Colleges reopen as the Federal Ministry of Education ensures safe and smooth resumption across Nigeria. Photo credit: TunjiAlausa/x

Source: Twitter

Unity Colleges resume September 14

Dr Alausa said the federal government remains committed to providing a secure and conducive learning environment in all its institutions. He emphasised that the safety and wellbeing of both students and members of staff are at the heart of the government's planning ahead of the resumption.

The minister's statement signals that the government does not expect any disruption to the announced schedule, and all parties connected to the federal unity college system are expected to prepare accordingly.

What stakeholders should know

Parents and guardians of students in federal government colleges are advised to take note of the September 14, 2026 resumption date and make timely arrangements for their children's return to school.

The ministry's reaffirmation suggests that logistics, security, and welfare provisions across the unity schools are being coordinated at the federal level ahead of the session's opening day.

See the X post below:

FG warns parents against fake Unity College fees

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Ministry of Education officially disowned a fake document circulating among parents, which falsely claimed that approved fees for Federal Unity Colleges were set at N386,000.

Source: Legit.ng