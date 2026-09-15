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UK Mentions Nigeria, 64 Other Countries Whose Citizens May Qualify For Windrush Scheme
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UK Mentions Nigeria, 64 Other Countries Whose Citizens May Qualify For Windrush Scheme

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • The UK government published the names of 65 countries and territories whose citizens may be eligible to apply for the Windrush Scheme
  • Nigeria is among the African countries listed, alongside Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and several others
  • The scheme targets people already settled in the UK who lack documentary proof of their right to live and work there

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The United Kingdom government has released a full list of 65 countries and territories whose citizens or whose children may be eligible to apply under the Windrush Scheme, and Nigeria is among them.

The scheme is designed for people who are already settled in the UK but cannot produce documentation to prove it. According to the UK government, eligibility may apply if the person themselves, or their parent, holds citizenship of one of the listed Commonwealth countries.

UK names countries covered by Windrush Scheme eligibility rules
UK mentions countries whose citizens may be eligible for Windrush Scheme. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ Tim Grist PhotographyAnadolu
Source: Getty Images

UK: What the Windrush Scheme covers

The government stated that applicants may be able to obtain proof of their right to live and work in the UK if certain conditions are met. The scheme does not automatically grant status but offers a pathway to secure evidence of an existing settlement arrangement.

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Thirty-six African and Caribbean nations appear on the list, alongside countries from Asia, the Pacific, and the Americas. Among the African countries included are Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and others.

UK Windrush Scheme: qualifying countries and territories

The complete list of countries and territories published by the UK government is as follows:

  1. Anguilla
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Australia
  4. The Bahamas
  5. Bangladesh
  6. Barbados
  7. Belize
  8. Bermuda
  9. Botswana
  10. British Antarctic Territory
  11. British Indian Ocean Territory
  12. Brunei
  13. Canada
  14. Cayman Islands
  15. Cyprus (excluding the Sovereign Base Area)
  16. Dominica
  17. Falkland Islands
  18. Fiji
  19. The Gambia
  20. Ghana
  21. Gibraltar
  22. Grenada
  23. Guyana
  24. Hong Kong
  25. India
  26. Jamaica
  27. Kenya
  28. Kiribati
  29. Lesotho
  30. Malawi
  31. Malaysia
  32. Maldives
  33. Malta
  34. Mauritius
  35. Montserrat
  36. Namibia
  37. Nauru
  38. New Zealand
  39. Nigeria
  40. Pakistan
  41. Papua New Guinea
  42. Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
  43. Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  44. Saint Lucia
  45. Samoa
  46. Seychelles
  47. Sierra Leone
  48. Singapore
  49. Solomon Islands
  50. South Africa
  51. South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
  52. Sri Lanka
  53. St Kitts and Nevis
  54. St Vincent and the Grenadines
  55. Eswatini
  56. Tanzania
  57. Tonga
  58. Trinidad and Tobago
  59. Turks and Caicos Islands
  60. Tuvalu
  61. Uganda
  62. Vanuatu
  63. Vir-gin Islands
  64. Zambia
  65. Zimbabwe

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Full list: 19 countries with reciprocal working holiday agreements with Australia

ETA entry: UK names eligible countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had released a list of 82 countries whose citizens can enter Britain with an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) rather than a visa.

Mauritius and Seychelles were the only African countries on the list, with Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa among the African nations whose citizens were not included.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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