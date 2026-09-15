The UK government published the names of 65 countries and territories whose citizens may be eligible to apply for the Windrush Scheme

Nigeria is among the African countries listed, alongside Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and several others

The scheme targets people already settled in the UK who lack documentary proof of their right to live and work there

The United Kingdom government has released a full list of 65 countries and territories whose citizens or whose children may be eligible to apply under the Windrush Scheme, and Nigeria is among them.

The scheme is designed for people who are already settled in the UK but cannot produce documentation to prove it. According to the UK government, eligibility may apply if the person themselves, or their parent, holds citizenship of one of the listed Commonwealth countries.

UK mentions countries whose citizens may be eligible for Windrush Scheme. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ Tim Grist PhotographyAnadolu

Source: Getty Images

UK: What the Windrush Scheme covers

The government stated that applicants may be able to obtain proof of their right to live and work in the UK if certain conditions are met. The scheme does not automatically grant status but offers a pathway to secure evidence of an existing settlement arrangement.

Thirty-six African and Caribbean nations appear on the list, alongside countries from Asia, the Pacific, and the Americas. Among the African countries included are Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and others.

UK Windrush Scheme: qualifying countries and territories

The complete list of countries and territories published by the UK government is as follows:

Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Australia The Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Belize Bermuda Botswana British Antarctic Territory British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Canada Cayman Islands Cyprus (excluding the Sovereign Base Area) Dominica Falkland Islands Fiji The Gambia Ghana Gibraltar Grenada Guyana Hong Kong India Jamaica Kenya Kiribati Lesotho Malawi Malaysia Maldives Malta Mauritius Montserrat Namibia Nauru New Zealand Nigeria Pakistan Papua New Guinea Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Lucia Samoa Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Solomon Islands South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands Sri Lanka St Kitts and Nevis St Vincent and the Grenadines Eswatini Tanzania Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Vanuatu Vir-gin Islands Zambia Zimbabwe

ETA entry: UK names eligible countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had released a list of 82 countries whose citizens can enter Britain with an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) rather than a visa.

Mauritius and Seychelles were the only African countries on the list, with Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa among the African nations whose citizens were not included.

Source: Legit.ng