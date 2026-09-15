UK Mentions Nigeria, 64 Other Countries Whose Citizens May Qualify For Windrush Scheme
- The UK government published the names of 65 countries and territories whose citizens may be eligible to apply for the Windrush Scheme
- Nigeria is among the African countries listed, alongside Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and several others
- The scheme targets people already settled in the UK who lack documentary proof of their right to live and work there
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The United Kingdom government has released a full list of 65 countries and territories whose citizens or whose children may be eligible to apply under the Windrush Scheme, and Nigeria is among them.
The scheme is designed for people who are already settled in the UK but cannot produce documentation to prove it. According to the UK government, eligibility may apply if the person themselves, or their parent, holds citizenship of one of the listed Commonwealth countries.
UK: What the Windrush Scheme covers
The government stated that applicants may be able to obtain proof of their right to live and work in the UK if certain conditions are met. The scheme does not automatically grant status but offers a pathway to secure evidence of an existing settlement arrangement.
Thirty-six African and Caribbean nations appear on the list, alongside countries from Asia, the Pacific, and the Americas. Among the African countries included are Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and others.
UK Windrush Scheme: qualifying countries and territories
The complete list of countries and territories published by the UK government is as follows:
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- The Bahamas
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Botswana
- British Antarctic Territory
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- Brunei
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Cyprus (excluding the Sovereign Base Area)
- Dominica
- Falkland Islands
- Fiji
- The Gambia
- Ghana
- Gibraltar
- Grenada
- Guyana
- Hong Kong
- India
- Jamaica
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Montserrat
- Namibia
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Papua New Guinea
- Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
- Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
- Saint Lucia
- Samoa
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Africa
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
- Sri Lanka
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Eswatini
- Tanzania
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Vanuatu
- Vir-gin Islands
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
ETA entry: UK names eligible countries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had released a list of 82 countries whose citizens can enter Britain with an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) rather than a visa.
Mauritius and Seychelles were the only African countries on the list, with Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa among the African nations whose citizens were not included.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng