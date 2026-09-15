Senator Shehu Buba Umar of Bauchi South voluntarily made himself available to the DSS, Police and Defence Intelligence Agency for investigation

Buba's legal team filed defamation proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja and submitted a petition to INTERPOL over one accuser

The senator linked the allegations to his 2027 Bauchi governorship bid, calling them a politically motivated campaign dating back to 2014

Senator Shehu Buba Umar, who represents Bauchi South Senatorial District, has voluntarily made himself available to three security agencies for questioning over allegations that he sponsored bandits, financed terrorism and facilitated kidnapping operations.

Addressing journalists, political leaders and constituents in Bauchi on Monday, September 15, Buba denied every allegation and challenged those making the claims to take their evidence to the appropriate authorities rather than share edited videos and unverified material on social media.

Bauchi senator denies backing criminals, calling the allegations a political attack ahead of 2027. Photo credit: Umar Buba

Source: Twitter

A statement from his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Sabo Mohammed, confirmed that Buba's legal team, led by former Nigerian Bar Association President Chief Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, had facilitated his cooperation with the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force and the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Mohammed quoted the senator directly:

"He maintained that he has never sponsored, financed, armed, facilitated or supported bandits, terrorists, kidnappers or any criminal organisation, describing the allegations as politically motivated attempts to damage his reputation and undermine his political career."

Buba ties allegations to 2027 governorship bid

The senator said the accusations were not new, tracing them to 2014, but argued they had grown louder since he declared his intention to contest the 2027 Bauchi State governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party.

Buba also addressed questions about his former role as Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, saying some of his official duties in that capacity had been deliberately misrepresented as proof of wrongdoing.

His legal team has since commenced defamation proceedings before the Federal High Court in Abuja. A separate petition has been submitted to INTERPOL against one of his accusers, who is said to be operating from Niger Republic.

Senator urges calm ahead of probe

Buba appealed to his supporters to remain calm and avoid any form of violence, retaliation or online harassment directed at his political opponents. He said he welcomed a "transparent, thorough and impartial" investigation into the matter.

The senator has faced allegations linking him to suspected bandits since 2024, all of which he has consistently denied. The DSS previously confirmed it was looking into the allegations and said its findings would be made public at the appropriate time.

US releases terrorism financier list

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States Secretary of State determined that certain countries had repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism.

These countries were designated under three laws: section 1754(c) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019, section 40 of the Arms Export Control Act, and section 620A of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.

Source: Legit.ng