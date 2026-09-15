Davido has added another major honour to his growing collection after his 5IVE album won Album of the Year at the AFRIMMA 2026 Awards

The Nigerian superstar entered the ceremony as the leading nominee with five nominations, putting him firmly among the night’s biggest contenders

The victory came as AFRIMMA returned after a two-year break, with organisers introducing a music festival alongside the awards ceremony in Dallas, Texas

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has given his fans another reason to celebrate after his album, 5IVE, clinched Album of the Year at the 2026 African Muzik Magazine Awards.

The win comes after Davido dominated the nomination list with five entries, setting the stage for what has now become a major night for the singer.

Davido's 5IVE album won Album of the Year at the AFRIMMA 2026 Awards. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido’s 5IVE takes the crown

Davido was nominated in categories including Artist of the Year, Best Male West Africa, Crossing Boundaries With Music Award and AFRIMMA Album of the Year.

The singer's collaboration with Omah Lay, With You, was also recognised in the Best Collaboration and Song of the Year categories.

However, it was 5IVE that ultimately delivered a major trophy for the singer.

The achievement further adds to Davido’s reputation as one of Africa’s biggest music exports, particularly as the continent’s artistes continue to compete for global recognition.

AFRIMMA returns bigger

The victory also comes at a significant moment for AFRIMMA, which returned this year after a two-year hiatus.

Organisers had promised a bigger experience and introduced the first AFRIMMA music festival in Dallas, featuring African musicians, dancers, food vendors and fashion showcases.

Read X post about Davido's victory here:

Reactions trail Davido's victory

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@1body_count stated:

"Congrats to Davido But make nobody use one award rewrite history. Wizkid’s legacy no dey disappear because another artist won a trophy.

@AfrobeatM0nster stated:

"Afro-fl0p award for global-fl0p.... afro-fl0p artist wey no get tour cos 0ri-ibu album don fl0p upon all the farming with $4k weekly... flopido is already in his No-Hit Era alongside bombo-boy and wizshit.. now playing olodo uprising by dammy krane"

Davido entered the ceremony as the leading nominee with five nominations. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Billionaire Ochacho discloses what Davido told him years ago

Legit.ng earlier reported that Billionaire Ochacho disclosed that Davido made a bold prediction about his son IceKing during a meeting in London years ago.

Ochacho shared the disclosure publicly as IceKing prepares to release a highly anticipated 16-track album.

The album, which IceKing has titled 'The Future', has drawn attention from music fans across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng