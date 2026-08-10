A WAEC official in Makurdi raised alarm over growing concerns about 'miracle centres' allegedly operating in Benue state

The official called for strict computer-based testing as a way to remove schools and teachers from controlling exam conditions

A teacher in Makurdi backed the proposal, recommending biometric verification and CCTV cameras to strengthen exam monitoring

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has called for a strict shift to computer-based testing (CBT) as a way to stamp out organised examination malpractice at centres popularly referred to as "miracle centres."

Timothy Manga, an official at the WAEC office in Makurdi, made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, August 10, citing growing anxiety over the effect of examination fraud on the credibility of public certificates.

Amos Josiah Dangut-led WAEC pushes for mandatory CBT to tackle organised examination malpractice at so-called “miracle centres.” Photo credit: @waecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Manga said rumours of miracle centres operating in Benue state had become a serious concern, even though WAEC had not officially confirmed the existence of any such centre in the state. In Nigerian education, a miracle centre refers to an examination venue where malpractice is allegedly organised, enabling candidates to obtain answers or unauthorised help during exams.

WAEC warns against rewarding cheating

Manga described the trend as a direct threat to the integrity of Nigeria's education system, arguing that schools should be recognised for the quality of teaching they offer rather than their capacity to facilitate cheating.

"Any system that rewards students for cheating undermines those who have worked hard to prepare for examinations," he said.

Manga added, according to Vanguard:

"We need an examination system where success is determined by knowledge, preparation, and competence, not by the ability to access assistance during examinations. Though WAEC has not gotten any information on any school being a 'miracle centre', we would continue to put our ears to the ground in case we hear of any that we can set an example with."

Benue teachers back CBT, demand CCTV

Rebecca Ezekiel, a teacher at NKST Secondary School in Makurdi, supported the push for CBT, saying it would allow examination bodies to take direct control of venues, personnel, and security without the interference of individual schools.

"Candidates should be examined under conditions that are independent of the schools where they receive instructions," she said.

Ezekiel also recommended that authorities deploy biometric verification systems and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across examination centres to tighten monitoring.

Education stakeholder urges biometric checks and CCTV cameras at exam centres to curb malpractice. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

However, Jude Odeh, a school proprietor in Otukpo Local Government Area, pushed back against what he described as broad-brush accusations. He said accepting students in their final year of secondary school did not automatically make a school a miracle centre.

Odeh acknowledged hearing allegations about such centres in Benue but said he had not been able to point to any specific school.

He also raised the issue of cost, noting that some parents move their children to new schools because certain institutions charge excessive examination and tuition fees. Some schools in Benue, he said, maintain a strict policy of registering only students who have come through their own SS2 class for external examinations.

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WAEC changes question pattern

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that WAEC introduced upgraded question serialisation to ensure candidates receive different question arrangements in CBT exams.

Over 1.9 million candidates have been registered for the 2026 WASSCE under the computer-based examination format.

WAEC, however, warned against malpractice syndicates while confirming strict monitoring and prosecution measures during the exams.

Source: Legit.ng