Arsenal have contacted Pedro Neto's representatives to signal their interest in signing the Chelsea winger before the new season kicks off

Chelsea are open to receiving offers for the Portugal international, with their asking price believed to be around £70m

Arsenal's pursuit of a left winger follows a failed attempt to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who has committed to a long-term deal at the club

Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of Chelsea winger Pedro Neto, signalling their intent to pursue a deal for the Portugal international as manager Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season.

Chelsea insider Simon Phillips reported that Arsenal are among the clubs considering a move for Neto, with the Blues indicating they are "open to receiving offers" for the winger rather than actively pushing him out of the door.

Arsenal have informed Pedro Neto’s representatives of their interest in signing the Chelsea winger. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

Any serious bid would need to be compelling enough to persuade Chelsea to part with the player, with the club's expected asking price sitting at around £70 million.

Arsenal continue left wing search

Arteta has identified left wing reinforcement as a priority this summer, and Neto has emerged as a key target to fill that role.

The Gunners had initially turned their attention to Vinicius Junior, but that pursuit has since collapsed after the Real Madrid forward signed a new long-term contract with the Spanish club, ending any prospect of a move to north London.

With that option closed off, Arsenal have shifted focus towards Neto, who joined Chelsea from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a high-profile deal in 2024, Caught Offside reports.

His first season at Stamford Bridge was disrupted by injury, limiting his impact, but his quality on the ball has kept him firmly on the radar of Europe's top clubs.

Chelsea's position on Neto explained

Chelsea's willingness to listen to offers is shaped largely by practical considerations.

The club's enormous squad and their absence from European competition next season mean that minutes will be harder to come by for players on the fringes.

Neto himself has not yet pushed for a transfer, and Phillips noted that the winger's own stance could prove decisive in determining whether a deal moves forward.

Arsenal are not alone in their interest. Manchester City have also been linked with the 25-year-old, and Phillips suggested that the involvement of two clubs of that stature increases the likelihood of Chelsea receiving an offer worth serious consideration, per Chelsea Chronicles.

Chelsea have made clear they are not desperate sellers. They would require a strong bid before agreeing to let Neto go, and any club looking to do business will need to meet their valuation rather than negotiate them down significantly.

For Arsenal, the deal would represent a significant outlay, but signing a wide player of Neto's calibre could prove crucial as Arteta assembles a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title and going deep in the Champions League.

Whether Arsenal can agree terms with Chelsea, and crucially whether Neto himself decides he wants to make the move, remains to be seen as the summer transfer window progresses.

Man City set to raid Chelsea

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Manchester City’s new manager Enzo Maresca targeting three players from Chelsea, including Portuguese winger Pedro Neto, as he seeks to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

Having achieved success at Chelsea, Maresca's move to City underscores a strategic transfer approach that may redefine the dynamics between these two Premier League rivals.

Source: Legit.ng