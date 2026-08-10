Egypt's consulate has outlined the official requirements for foreigners who wish to bring their pets into the country

Pet owners must obtain an Export Health Certificate that has been legalised by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office before submission

A valid pet passport, proof of rabies vaccinations, and a blood test are also among the documents required for entry

People planning to relocate to Egypt with a pet will need to navigate a multi-step documentation process before their animal can enter the country.

The Egyptian Consulate has published a clear set of requirements outlining exactly what pet owners must prepare ahead of travel.

The Egyptian government lists documents for bringing pets into the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Documents required to bring pets to Egypt

According to the Egyptian consulate, the first item on the list is an Official Export Health Certificate issued by a licensed veterinarian. This certificate cannot be submitted as-is; it must first be legalised by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Only after that step can it be forwarded to the consulate for final processing.

Pet owners are also required to present a valid pet passport alongside proof of vaccinations against rabies and the results of a rabies blood test. Those who need guidance on the health certification process can contact the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) directly.

How to submit the documents

Once the certificate has been legalised, owners have two options for submitting their paperwork to the consulate. The first is by post, sending the documents along with a postal order of GBP 20 and a self-addressed, prepaid return envelope.

The second is to attend the consulate in person, where same-day processing is available and payment is accepted in cash.

Lady relocates her dog to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman living in the UK shared the full story of how she transported her dog Feisty from Lagos to London, breaking down every cost involved.

The process took over six months, involved blood tests sent to an approved lab in the UK, and required two separate pet cargo companies across Nigeria and England.

Source: Legit.ng