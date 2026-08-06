The University of Ilorin emerged as Nigeria's largest federal university by land area, occupying about 15,000 hectares

UNILORIN, Obafemi Awolowo University, the University of Abuja, FUT Minna and FUNAAB each recorded campuses covering more than 10,000 hectares

The University of Ibadan ranked 12th despite being Nigeria's oldest university, while FUPRE completed the ranking with 163.15 hectares

Land size is one of the key assets that shape the growth and development of a university. Large campuses provide room for academic buildings, research centres, student hostels, staff housing, agricultural projects, sporting facilities and future expansion.

Across Nigeria, several federal universities occupy vast stretches of land, with some covering thousands of hectares.

The University of Ilorin topped the ranking of Nigeria's largest federal universities by land area. Photo: UNILORIN

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These expansive campuses have enabled institutions to establish specialised colleges, demonstration farms, innovation hubs and other facilities that support teaching, research and community development.

Below are the 15 Nigerian federal universities with the largest land areas, based on figures compiled by TheCable Index from institutional reports.

1. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) – 15,000 hectares

The University of Ilorin has the largest land area among Nigeria's federal universities, covering approximately 15,000 hectares.

2. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) – 11,861 hectares

Located in Ile-Ife, Osun State, OAU occupies 11,861 hectares, making it the second-largest federal university by land size.

3. University of Abuja (UniAbuja) – 11,824 hectares

The University of Abuja follows closely with a campus covering 11,824 hectares.

4. Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUT Minna) – 10,650 hectares

FUT Minna spans 10,650 hectares, providing ample space for engineering, technology and agricultural research.

5. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) – 10,200 hectares

FUNAAB occupies 10,200 hectares, much of which supports agricultural teaching, research and practical training.

6. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) – 7,000 hectares

Nigeria's largest university by student population also ranks among the biggest by land area, with 7,000 hectares.

7. University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) – 4,219 hectares

UNIMAID's campus extends across 4,219 hectares in Borno State.

8. Federal University of Owerri (FUTO) – 4,048 hectares

The Federal University of Technology, Owerri, occupies 4,048 hectares.

9. University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) – 4,000 hectares

UNIPORT rounds out the top nine with a land area of 4,000 hectares.

10. University of Jos (UNIJOS) – 2,300 hectares

The University of Jos covers approximately 2,300 hectares.

11. University of Uyo (UNIUYO) – 1,443 hectares

The University of Uyo occupies 1,443 hectares across its campuses.

12. University of Ibadan (UI) – 1,185.04 hectares

Nigeria's oldest university has a land area of 1,185.04 hectares.

13. Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) – 1,045 hectares

FUOYE's campuses together occupy 1,045 hectares.

14. University of Calabar (UNICAL) – 770 hectares

The University of Calabar has a campus covering 770 hectares.

15. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) – 163.15 hectares

FUPRE completes the list with a land area of 163.15 hectares.

LASU matriculates 14,893 students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University had formally admitted 14,893 new undergraduates for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The vice chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, addressed the fresh students at the matriculation ceremony held on the Ojo main campus on Monday, December 1, and urged them to uphold discipline and remain focused on their academic goals.

Source: Legit.ng