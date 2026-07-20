Pau Cubarsí and Unai Simón headline Spain's dominance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup individual awards

Cubarsí became the youngest-ever winner of the FIFA Young Player Award after a remarkable tournament

Spain's title-winning campaign also saw Rodri, Ferran Torres and La Roja receive global recognition

Spain completed a memorable 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign by dominating the tournament's individual honours, with Pau Cubarsí and Unai Simón emerging among the biggest winners after La Roja defeated Argentina to lift the trophy.

The European champions edged defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in Sunday's final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal to seal Spain's second World Cup title.

Spain's Pau Cubarsi, Rodri and Unai Simon pose on the podium during the award ceremony. Photo by AFP

Source: Getty Images

Following the final whistle, FIFA recognised several standout performers from the tournament, and Spain featured prominently across the major individual awards.

Cubarsí makes World Cup history

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí was named FIFA's Young Player of the Tournament after producing mature displays throughout Spain's victorious campaign, per USA Today.

The 19-year-old started all eight matches as Spain conceded only one goal from the group stage through to the final, forming one of the strongest defensive units seen at a World Cup.

At 19 years and 178 days, Cubarsí became the youngest footballer ever to win the Young Player Award since FIFA introduced the honour at the 2006 World Cup.

His rise has been remarkable. Having made his Spain debut in 2024, Cubarsí had already become the nation's youngest defender before cementing his place as one of world football's brightest talents during this tournament.

Simón rewarded for defensive masterclass

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón was presented with the adidas Golden Glove after playing a decisive role in his country's title-winning run.

The Athletic Club shot-stopper finished the tournament with seven clean sheets while conceding only one goal across eight matches.

Although clean sheets remain an important factor, FIFA also considers consistency, command of the penalty area, shot-stopping ability and overall influence before selecting the Golden Glove recipient.

Simón excelled in every category, producing crucial saves throughout the competition as Spain recorded one of the greatest defensive campaigns in World Cup history.

Full list of FIFA World Cup award winners

Spain captain Rodri was named the recipient of the adidas Golden Ball after controlling matches from midfield throughout the tournament.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi collected the Silver Ball, while France's Kylian Mbappé received the Bronze Ball after another outstanding World Cup.

Mbappé also finished as the tournament's top scorer to claim the adidas Golden Boot. Messi earned the Silver Boot after ending with eight goals, while England midfielder Jude Bellingham completed the podium by winning the Bronze Boot.

Alongside Simón's Golden Glove and Cubarsí's Young Player Award, the Netherlands received the FIFA Fair Play Trophy following an impressive disciplinary record during the expanded 48-team tournament.

Spain's clean sweep of the biggest individual honours reflected the dominance they displayed throughout the competition, culminating in a memorable victory over Argentina in the final.

Cubarsí and Yamal set unique World Cup record

Legit.ng previously reported that Pau Cubarsí retained his place in Spain's starting XI alongside Aymeric Laporte for the World Cup final despite competition from more experienced defenders.

The final also made history, with teenage stars Lamine Yamal and Cubarsí becoming the third and fourth youngest players ever to start a FIFA World Cup final, highlighting the emergence of a new generation for Spanish football.

Source: Legit.ng