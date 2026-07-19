Samsung's 2026 lineup prioritises long-lasting battery life across flagship and mid-range devices

Galaxy M35 5G boasts an impressive 6,000mAh battery for up to two days of use

Galaxy S25 Ultra balances premium performance with excellent battery endurance for heavy users

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Samsung’s 2026 smartphone lineup proves that battery life is no longer reserved for bulky budget phones.

Whether you choose a flagship Galaxy S series device or a more affordable Galaxy A or M series phone, Samsung has focused heavily on delivering long-lasting power.

These Samsung Galaxy phones have the best battery life in 2026. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The company’s latest devices combine high-capacity batteries with AMOLED displays, energy-efficient processors, and AI-driven battery management to ensure users spend less time plugged in and more time using their phones.

1. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G stands out as Samsung’s battery king in 2026. With its massive 6,000mAh battery, this phone is designed for users who need maximum endurance. Under moderate usage, many users can expect up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

It also features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, while the Exynos 1380 processor ensures a balance between performance and power efficiency.

Key specifications:

Battery: 6,000mAh

Charging: 25W wired

Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Exynos 1380

2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra proves that a flagship phone can deliver both premium performance and excellent battery endurance.

Despite having a smaller 5,000mAh battery than the M35, its efficient Snapdragon chipset and Samsung’s software optimisation allow it to last comfortably through a full day of heavy use.

The S25 Ultra also supports 45W fast charging, making it easy to quickly top up the battery when needed.

Key specifications:

Battery: 5,000mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Processor: Snapdragon flagship chipset

3. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is one of Samsung’s strongest mid-range options for battery life. Its 5,000mAh battery easily powers through a full day, and lighter users may even stretch it into a second day.

The phone combines an efficient processor with a vibrant 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, making it a great choice for users who want long battery life without paying flagship prices.

Key specifications:

Battery: 5,000mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED

Software support: Up to six years of updates

4. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is another impressive performer for battery-conscious users.

Its 5,000mAh battery is capable of lasting an entire day even under heavy use, while 45W fast charging keeps downtime to a minimum.

This device is especially appealing to users who spend long hours streaming videos, gaming, or browsing social media.

Key specifications:

Battery: 5,000mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+

Processor: Snapdragon series chipset

5. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G rounds out the list as an affordable phone with surprisingly strong battery performance, according to a report by Vanguard.

Its 5,000mAh battery can comfortably last a full day under normal use, and Samsung’s battery management features help maximise efficiency.

With 45W charging support, the A36 offers excellent value for users looking for a dependable everyday smartphone.

Key specifications:

Battery: 5,000mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED

Best for: Everyday users seeking value and reliability

Which Samsung phone has the best battery life?

Among these models, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G clearly leads the pack with its 6,000mAh battery and potential two-day endurance.

Top Samsung Galaxy phones with the best battery life in 2026 Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, users who want flagship performance with excellent battery life may prefer the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, while budget-conscious buyers will find the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G and Samsung Galaxy A56 5G to be outstanding choices.

In 2026, Samsung has shown that long battery life is no longer a luxury feature, but a standard users can expect across its Galaxy lineup.

Samsung ends software updates for 3 Galaxy phones

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung has officially removed three popular Galaxy smartphones from its software update eligibility list for May 2026, ending regular security and firmware support for the devices.

The affected models are the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 LTE, and Galaxy M33 5G. With their removal from Samsung’s update chart, users of these devices will no longer receive routine security patches or firmware improvements.

While the phones will continue to function normally, the lack of software updates means users may become more exposed to security vulnerabilities over time.

Source: Legit.ng