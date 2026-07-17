The White House alleged that the US election system faced serious security vulnerabilities

It claimed foreign governments had access to voter files and warned that election infrastructure remained exposed to cyber threats

The administration said China and other foreign adversaries had actively attempted to interfere in American elections

The White House has claimed that the United States election system is vulnerable to serious security and integrity risks, alleging that foreign governments have access to American voter data and warning of weaknesses that could expose elections to interference.

The claims were made in a post published on the White House's official X account, where the administration listed what it described as key disclosures about the country's electoral process.

The White House raises fresh concerns about the security of the US election system. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What did the White House say about US elections?

According to the X post, "hundreds of millions" of American voter files are allegedly in the possession of foreign governments, while voting machines and ballot counting systems remain vulnerable to hacking and manipulation.

The White House also claimed that China and other foreign adversaries are actively attempting to interfere in US elections.

In addition, the administration alleged that evidence of election fraud has been concealed and that voter registration databases still contain hundreds of thousands of non-citizens and deceased individuals listed as active voters.

The post further criticised existing voting procedures, claiming that voter identification and proof of citizenship are not universally required across the country. It also raised concerns about the widespread use of mail-in ballots, alleging that tens of millions remain unsecured.

The statement concluded with the words: "Enough is enough."

Election integrity remains a divisive issue

Election security has remained one of the most contentious political issues in the United States since the 2020 presidential election. Republicans have repeatedly called for stricter voter identification requirements, tighter voter roll maintenance and stronger safeguards for mail-in voting.

Democrats, however, have argued that widespread voter fraud has not been demonstrated and have warned that stricter voting requirements could make it more difficult for eligible citizens to cast their ballots.

US President Trump visits Beijing for two-day China visit

Previously, in a related story, Donald Trump arrived in China at the start of a closely watched two-day state visit that brings the United States president face-to-face with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Donald Trump arrived in Beijing at the start of a two-day state visit to China. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The trip marks Trump’s first visit to the country since the beginning of his second term and comes at a moment of strained global politics shaped by trade disputes, regional security tensions, and economic rivalry.

The US president touched down at Beijing International Airport to a carefully arranged reception involving Chinese military personnel, government officials, and groups of students waving both American and Chinese flags.

Trump: I don't care about international law

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump dismissed the need to follow international law as his administration presses forward with a series of forceful foreign policy actions, including a military operation in Venezuela.

Speaking to The New York Times, the United States president said only his personal judgement would restrain his conduct.

Source: Legit.ng