Federal Government has launched free registration for 250,000 MSMEs to support business growth

Eligible entrepreneurs can access training, funding opportunities, and more through the SMEDAN portal

Government waives ₦3 billion in fees, boosting Nigeria's path towards a formal economy

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has officially opened applications for the free registration of 250,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under a new initiative aimed at supporting business growth and expanding Nigeria's formal economy.

The programme, implemented through a partnership between the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), will enable eligible entrepreneurs to register their businesses at no cost.

FG opens the SMEDAN portal to register 250,000 small businesses for free. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The initiative is expected to reduce the financial burden on small business owners while giving them access to government-backed funding opportunities, training programmes, and other support services that are usually unavailable to unregistered businesses.

Here are seven important things every entrepreneur should know before applying.

1. CAC registration is completely free

Successful applicants will not pay any fee for their CAC business name registration.

The Federal Government will cover the registration costs for up to 250,000 eligible businesses, removing one of the biggest barriers preventing many entrepreneurs from formalising their operations.

2. The programme is backed by CAC and SMEDAN

The initiative is being jointly implemented by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

It forms part of the Federal Government's efforts, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, to strengthen the MSME sector and encourage more businesses to operate legally.

3. It is designed to formalise small businesses

Millions of Nigerian businesses operate without formal registration, limiting their ability to access loans, grants, investment opportunities and government interventions.

By registering through this programme, entrepreneurs can obtain legal recognition, improve their credibility and position themselves for future growth.

4. Registration comes with more than a CAC certificate

The benefits extend beyond the issuance of a business registration certificate.

Beneficiaries will become part of SMEDAN's business support ecosystem, giving them access to capacity-building programmes, entrepreneurship training, technical support, grants, market opportunities and other government initiatives designed to help small businesses thrive.

5. Applications must be submitted through the SMEDAN portal

Interested entrepreneurs must submit their applications online via the SMEDAN portal.

Applicants must create an account, complete their business profile and indicate that they do not already have a CAC registration before submitting their details.

Qualified applicants will be contacted with further instructions after their applications have been reviewed.

6. Existing SMEDAN members without CAC registration can apply

Business owners who are already registered with SMEDAN but have not obtained a CAC business registration are also eligible.

They do not need to create a fresh account but can update their existing records and proceed with the application process.

7. Government is investing billions to support MSMEs

The programme represents one of the largest business formalisation drives in recent years.

According to the implementing agencies, CAC is waiving about ₦3 billion in registration fees, while SMEDAN will provide post-registration support to help participating businesses become more competitive and sustainable.

SMEDAN portal opens for 250,000 businesses as FG undertakes to offset debt. Credit: CAC

Source: Twitter

How to apply

Entrepreneurs interested in the programme can follow these steps:

Visit the SMEDAN portal.

Create an account and complete your profile.

When asked whether you already have a CAC number, select "No."

Submit your application after completing all required information.

Wait to be contacted by SMEDAN with the next stage of the registration process if your application is successful.

The Federal Government says the initiative is expected to boost entrepreneurship, create more formal businesses, improve access to finance and stimulate economic growth by helping thousands of Nigerian MSMEs transition into the formal sector.

Business letters: CAC gives companies fresh deadline

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CAC has issued a fresh compliance deadline for companies operating in Nigeria, warning that businesses that fail to meet new disclosure requirements on official correspondence by August 1, 2026, will face sanctions under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

In a public notice released, the commission announced that it will commence full enforcement of Sections 304(1), 304(2), and 729(1)(c) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

The directive affects every company registered under CAMA 2020, as well as entities incorporated under laws that were repealed and replaced by the current Act.

Source: Legit.ng