The FG says it is on track to train over 70,000 Nigerian youths in vocational and technical skills through the IDEAS-TVET programme.

The project has expanded from 11 training providers and 1,050 graduates to more than 400 providers expected to train over 40,000 people

Training providers are to ensure at least 30 to 40% of graduates secure jobs or become self-employed before receiving full payment

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to equipping more than 70,000 young Nigerians with practical vocational and technical skills through the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme.

The initiative, implemented by the Federal Ministry of Education with support from the World Bank, is aimed at reducing youth unemployment by providing industry-relevant skills and improving access to technical education across the country.

FG's IDEAS-TVET Programme Targets 70,000 Youths for Vocational Skills Training, Jobs

Source: UGC

The National Project Coordinator of the IDEAS Project, Mrs. Blessing Ogwu, disclosed this on Monday during the opening of a three-day capacity-building workshop for key personnel of the IDEAS-TVET programme and Training Service Providers (TSPs) from Northern Nigeria in Abuja.

Programme expands from pilot to nationwide initiative

Ogwu said the project has witnessed rapid expansion since its launch, growing from a small pilot scheme into a nationwide skills development programme.

According to her, the pilot phase involved only 11 Training Service Providers, which successfully trained and graduated 1,050 beneficiaries.

Following the success of the pilot, the programme scaled up significantly, with 90 Training Service Providers producing more than 14,000 graduates in one phase. Another batch involving 217 providers later trained and graduated over 22,000 participants.

She explained that the ongoing third cohort has expanded even further, engaging more than 400 Training Service Providers across the country and is projected to produce over 40,000 graduates.

She said:

“We started gradually with a pilot involving just 11 Training Service Providers that graduated 1,050 trainees. Today, we are in Cohort Three and expect to have trained over 70,000 beneficiaries.”

Strict monitoring, employment targets for training providers

Ogwu noted that the government has introduced stringent quality assurance measures to ensure participants receive standard vocational training.

She explained that Training Service Providers are selected through a comprehensive process that includes submission of expressions of interest, evaluation of technical proposals and physical inspection of training facilities before approval.

To ensure accountability and improve employment outcomes, she said providers are only eligible for their final payment after demonstrating that between 30 and 40 per cent of their trainees have either secured paid employment or established their own businesses.

FG urges youths to embrace technical careers

The project coordinator observed that vocational and technical education is becoming increasingly attractive to young Nigerians, with many beginning to see practical skills as sustainable alternatives to traditional white-collar jobs.

FG's IDEAS-TVET Programme Targets 70,000 Youths for Vocational Skills Training, Jobs

Source: UGC

She encouraged beneficiaries to take advantage of the programme, stressing that technical and vocational careers offer strong income-earning opportunities and can create pathways to entrepreneurship and long-term economic independence.

The IDEAS-TVET programme forms part of the Federal Government's broader efforts to address unemployment, improve workforce competitiveness and bridge Nigeria's skills gap through market-driven training.

Source: Legit.ng