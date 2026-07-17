Man Reacts as Court Orders Him to Pay Baby Mama Only $13 Monthly for Years, Shares Story
A father has sparked conversations online after sharing the outcome of his child support case with his ex-partner.
He revealed how a court adjusted his voluntary weekly payments to a much lesser monthly figure in a big blow to his baby mama.
More details shortly...
Read the story below:
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng