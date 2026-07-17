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Man Reacts as Court Orders Him to Pay Baby Mama Only $13 Monthly for Years, Shares Story
Family and Relationships

Man Reacts as Court Orders Him to Pay Baby Mama Only $13 Monthly for Years, Shares Story

by  Victor Duru
1 min read

A father has sparked conversations online after sharing the outcome of his child support case with his ex-partner.

He revealed how a court adjusted his voluntary weekly payments to a much lesser monthly figure in a big blow to his baby mama.

More details shortly...

wertyu
Court adjusts man's child support payments in big blow to his ex-partner.
Source: Instagram

Read the story below:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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