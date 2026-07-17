CAS has dismissed reports claiming it has already ruled on the disputed 2025 AFCON final

The sports court confirmed Senegal's appeal against CAF remains under review

The final decision on one of African football's biggest controversies is still pending

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed reports claiming it has already issued a verdict in the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title dispute between Senegal and Morocco.

According to French publication Foot Mercato, citing Senegalese broadcaster RTS, CAS clarified that the appeal remains under examination and that no final ruling has been issued.

Sadio Mane celebrate with AFCON trophy afer the final between Morocco and Senegal on January 19, 2026. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

CAS dismisses viral reports

The court explained that claims circulating across social media suggesting Senegal had already been declared champions were false.

CAS urged supporters and stakeholders to ignore unofficial documents and wait for any decision to be communicated through its established channels after the legal process is completed.

The clarification effectively ends days of speculation surrounding the high-profile appeal.

AFCON title remains unresolved

The dispute stems from the dramatic conclusion of the 2025 AFCON final.

Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 to lift the continental title, but CAF later withdrew the championship and awarded it to Morocco following controversy over a late penalty incident that saw Senegal's players briefly leave the field in protest.

The Senegal Football Federation subsequently challenged CAF's decision at CAS in a bid to reclaim the title.

According to Forbes, senior sports lawyer Zaeem Soofie of Fairbridges Wertheim Becker said the dispute has entered "uncharted legal waters" because both federations have credible legal arguments.

CAF based its decision on Articles 82 and 84 of its regulations, which provide for the elimination of any team that leaves the field without the referee's permission.

However, Senegal's legal team argues that Article 83 weakens CAF's position because the referee never officially recorded the team's absence before allowing play to continue.

Final verdict still pending

The appeal has also raised questions over IFAB's Law 5.2, which states that decisions made by the referee regarding the result of a match are final.

Legal experts believe the referee's decision to restart and complete the match after the lengthy interruption has complicated the case, creating uncertainty over whether CAF was entitled to overturn the result after the final whistle.

For now, CAS has made it clear that the matter remains unresolved, leaving one of African football's biggest legal disputes awaiting a final verdict.

CAF president praises Morocco after World Cup campaign

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF president Patrice Motsepe commended Morocco after the Atlas Lions concluded their impressive campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The CAF boss thanked the North African nation in a social media message after they became the last African team to exit the competition, acknowledging their achievement in representing the continent on the global stage.

Source: Legit.ng