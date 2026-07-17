The Senate has proposed a ₦50,000 fine for preaching, hawking, and trading inside commercial buses

The bill has outlined stiffer penalties for drunk driving, speeding, and refusing roadside breath tests by FRSC officers

President Bola Tinubu has yet to decide whether the proposed amendments to the FRSC Act will become law

People who preach, hawk goods, or trade inside commercial buses could face a ₦50,000 fine if a new road safety bill approved by the Senate eventually becomes law.

The proposed amendment to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Act is awaiting President Bola Tinubu's assent.

New Senate proposal could fine bus preachers N50,000 if signed into law. Photo: NGRsenate

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It also seeks much tougher penalties for offences such as drunk driving, speeding, reckless driving, and refusing roadside breath tests. The amended legislation was passed on Thursday, July 16, as disclosed by The Punch.

Why preaching in buses is included

Under the proposed law, anyone found preaching, selling goods or carrying out trading activities inside a commercial bus would commit an offence and, if convicted, face a ₦50,000 fine.

Lawmakers said the measure is intended to reduce distractions in commercial vehicles and improve commuter safety.

It is important to note that the proposal has not yet become law. It will only take effect if President Tinubu signs the bill.

Refusing an FRSC breath test could attract jail term

The bill also targets motorists who refuse to cooperate with the FRSC during roadside alcohol checks.

If an FRSC officer reasonably suspects that a driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the driver may be asked to take a breath test. Anyone who refuses could face a ₦50,000 fine, six months' imprisonment, or both.

Tougher penalties for drunk driving and speeding

The Senate also proposed much heavier punishment for driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating drugs.

Tougher traffic penalties proposed as Senate targets bus preaching, hawking and speeding. Photo: Getty

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If signed into law, the fine would rise from ₦5,000 to ₦100,000, and offenders could also face up to 2 years' imprisonment or both the fine and imprisonment.

Drivers who exceed speed limits would also face a ₦100,000 fine, replacing the current ₦5,000 penalty.

The same ₦100,000 fine, with the possibility of up to two years' imprisonment, would apply to reckless driving.

Running traffic lights could cost ₦100,000

Motorists who ignore traffic lights, road signs, lane markings or other traffic control devices would also face a ₦100,000 fine under the proposed amendment.

According to the Senate, the revised legislation updates penalties for 52 traffic offences to strengthen FRSC enforcement, improve compliance with traffic regulations and reduce road crashes across the country.

Senate seeks end to Boko Haram rehabilitation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate urged the federal government to stop granting pardons and rehabilitation to suspected Boko Haram members, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminals.

Lawmakers criticised rehabilitation programmes for suspected "repentant" insurgents, linking the debate to the killing of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar and growing attacks on serving and retired military officers.

The Senate also called for stronger intelligence, improved security coordination, and preventive measures, while Senator Adams Oshiomhole backed suspending the rehabilitation programme for suspected terrorists.

Source: Legit.ng