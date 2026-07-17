Lagos Commissioner of Police Fatai Tijani held a peace meeting with NURTW and RTEAN leaders after the fatal shooting of NURTW Organising Secretary Toba Ajiboye

Tijani pledged that suspects behind Ajiboye's killing would be arrested and promised to make the investigation outcome public upon conclusion

NURTW Lagos chairman Mustapha Adekunle, known as Sego, assured the commissioner that members fomenting trouble would be handed over to the police

Fatai Tijani, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, has disclosed that the force has moved to stop a possible clash among the members of the transport union in the state. This came amid the killing of the organising secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state, Toba Ajiboye.

Tijani then called on members of the union to desist from any reprisal attack and allow the operatives of the force to conclude their investigation.

Police warn against reprisal attacks over the killing of NURTW secretary, Toba Ajiboye Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The police commissioner gave the assurance while having a meeting with the leadership of the NURTW and the Road Transport Employers' Association of Nigeria (RTEAN). He also vowed that those behind the murder of Ajiboye will surely be apprehended.

Lagos CP promises justice for slain NURTW secretary

The commissioner gave an unequivocal commitment that those responsible for Ajiboye's death would face justice, adding that findings from the investigation would be disclosed to the public once concluded. He urged ordinary Lagosians to come forward with any information that could help the police identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Tijani told the union leaders:

"I appeal to the leadership of NURTW and RTEAN to prevail on their members to remain peaceful and avoid any action capable of disrupting public peace."

Union chairmen pledge cooperation with police

Lagos NURTW Chairman Mustapha Adekunle, widely known as Sego, acknowledged the police command's efforts in maintaining calm since the incident and said the union had already held several internal meetings to reinforce the message of peace among its rank and file. He stated that any member found attempting to instigate trouble would be turned over to law enforcement authorities.

The Lagos State Chairman of RTEAN also expressed his association's full backing for the police investigation and affirmed that its members would not take any steps likely to cause unrest. He said he was confident the killers would ultimately be brought before the law.

Source: Legit.ng