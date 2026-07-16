France has released the official list of European countries eligible for visa-free entry and a stay of up to 90 days in 2026

Citizens of European countries can travel to France without a visa, subject to the country's entry rules and travel requirements

This report contains the full list of European countries eligible for visa-free travel to France and a stay of up to 90 days

France has released its official 2026 visa policy update, publishing the names of all the European countries whose citizens can travel to France without a visa and stay in the country for up to 90 days.

According to the official French government website, citizens of these European countries are eligible for visa-free entry into France, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.

France names European countries whose citizens can stay for up to 90 days without a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/THOMAS PADILLA/Kryssia Campos

Source: Getty Images

Visa-free: France names of European countries whose

Aside from the European countries, France also allows citizens of several countries from Africa, Asia, the Americas, and other continents to travel to France without a visa. However, this article by Legit.ng focuses only on the European countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free travel to France in 2026.

France visa-free entry: List of eligible countries

The names of the European countries whose citizens can travel to France without applying for a visa are as follows:

Germany Austria Belgium Bulgaria Cyprus Croatia Denmark Spain (including the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands) Estonia Finland France Greece Hungary Ireland Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta The Netherlands Poland Portugal (including the Madeira and Azores Archipelagos) Czech Republic Romania Slovakia Slovenia Sweden Switzerland (non-EU)

Despite not needing a visa to travel to France, citizens of the above European countries may still be required to present valid travel documents, including a passport and other supporting documents, whenever requested by the French authorities.

The official French government website also contains the full list of visa-free countries from other continents that are eligible to travel to France without a visa.

South Africa: Countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Republic of South Africa released the official list of 25 European countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa and stay for up to 90 days in 2026.

According to the South African government, eligible travellers from the listed European countries do not need to apply for a visa before visiting South Africa for stays of up to 90 days.

Source: Legit.ng