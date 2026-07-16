Full List of European Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel to France Without a Visa in 2026
- France has released the official list of European countries eligible for visa-free entry and a stay of up to 90 days in 2026
- Citizens of European countries can travel to France without a visa, subject to the country's entry rules and travel requirements
- This report contains the full list of European countries eligible for visa-free travel to France and a stay of up to 90 days
France has released its official 2026 visa policy update, publishing the names of all the European countries whose citizens can travel to France without a visa and stay in the country for up to 90 days.
According to the official French government website, citizens of these European countries are eligible for visa-free entry into France, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.
Visa-free: France names of European countries whose
Aside from the European countries, France also allows citizens of several countries from Africa, Asia, the Americas, and other continents to travel to France without a visa. However, this article by Legit.ng focuses only on the European countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free travel to France in 2026.
France visa-free entry: List of eligible countries
The names of the European countries whose citizens can travel to France without applying for a visa are as follows:
- Germany
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Cyprus
- Croatia
- Denmark
- Spain (including the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands)
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- The Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal (including the Madeira and Azores Archipelagos)
- Czech Republic
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Sweden
- Switzerland (non-EU)
Despite not needing a visa to travel to France, citizens of the above European countries may still be required to present valid travel documents, including a passport and other supporting documents, whenever requested by the French authorities.
The official French government website also contains the full list of visa-free countries from other continents that are eligible to travel to France without a visa.
South Africa: Countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Republic of South Africa released the official list of 25 European countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa and stay for up to 90 days in 2026.
According to the South African government, eligible travellers from the listed European countries do not need to apply for a visa before visiting South Africa for stays of up to 90 days.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng