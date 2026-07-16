The Indian High Commission in Nigeria outlined the full list of requirements Nigerians must meet before obtaining a medical visa for treatment in India

Nigerian applicants were reminded that valid yellow fever and polio vaccination certificates remained compulsory for travel to India under the medical visa category

The mission stated that applicants must present referral and invitation letters from recognised hospitals in both Nigeria and India, alongside proof of financial capacity

Nigerians seeking medical treatment in India have been advised to meet a number of visa requirements before travelling, as the High Commission of India in Abuja outlined the documents and health conditions applicants must satisfy to obtain a medical visa.

According to information published by the High Commission, the Medical Visa (MED Visa) is issued exclusively to foreign nationals whose sole purpose of travelling to India is to receive treatment at recognised and specialised hospitals or medical centres.

Medical visa applicants are required to obtain referral letters from recognised Nigerian hospitals. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The mission said the visa application currently attracts a fee of $252, including a surcharge, while applications are accepted on working days between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Who can apply for an Indian medical visa?

The High Commission explained that the visa is intended for patients travelling to India for specialised medical care and not for tourism or other purposes.

Applicants are expected to prove that they have been referred for treatment and have secured admission at a recognised medical institution in India.

To demonstrate how important adhering to the new rules and requirements is, a Nigerian social media user, @peculiarpat1, noted how very strict Indian visas have become to obtain compared to the past. He said:

"The toughest visa I ever processed was an Indian visa. My first application in 2017 went very smoothly. I can’t even remember if I went through an interview before the visa was issued.

However, in early 2018, I got another invitation to attend a conference. I learned from an unconfirmed story that Indian authorities may have felt too many Nigerians were entering their country and decided to limit visas. The only thing those guys didn’t request from me was to resurrect my late mum and bring her for them to see."

He added that most of the people he met at the embassy were hoping to get a medical visa. He said;

"Meanwhile, 70% of the huge number of Nigerian applicants I met were going to India for medical purposes."

Read the tweet about the difficulty in obtaining Indian visas below:

Documents required for an Indian medical visa

To apply successfully, Nigerians must submit several documents, including:

An original passport valid for at least six months A photocopy of the passport data page Two recent passport photographs measuring 2 inches by 2 inches with a light background A completed online visa application form signed by the applicant Valid personal contact details, including an email address

Applicants must also provide an original referral letter from a recognised Nigerian hospital explaining their medical condition and the reasons they require treatment in India.

The referral letter must be printed on the hospital's official letterhead, signed, stamped and sent directly from the hospital's official email address to the Indian High Commission.

The Indian High Commission lists mandatory documents Nigerians must submit for medical visa applications. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Invitation letter from Indian hospital compulsory

The Indian mission also requires applicants to submit an invitation letter from the hospital in India where treatment will be carried out.

The invitation must indicate:

The nature of the medical treatment Proposed treatment dates Contact details of the hospital Details of any accompanying attendants

The hospital is also required to email the invitation directly to the Indian High Commission, while applicants must include printed copies of both the invitation letter and the email confirmation in their application.

Financial documents applicants must provide

Applicants are expected to prove they can finance their treatment and stay in India.

This includes submitting:

Certified bank statements covering the previous three months; or A bank guarantee letter

Where another person is sponsoring the trip, applicants must attach an affidavit from the sponsor together with a copy of the sponsor's identification or passport.

Additional medical records required

The High Commission said applicants should also submit copies of previous medical records from Nigeria, including CT scan, MRI or X-ray reports where applicable.

Patients returning to India for follow-up treatment must provide discharge summaries and previous treatment records from the Indian hospital.

Applicants seeking organ transplant procedures are additionally required to submit donor compatibility reports.

Vaccination requirements for Nigerians

The High Commission reminded travellers that oral polio vaccination (OPV/IPV) remains mandatory for residents of Nigeria travelling to India.

The vaccination certificate is valid for one year from the date of administration and must be presented during travel.

In addition, yellow fever vaccination is compulsory for travellers, except infants younger than six months.

Consular officer may request more documents

The Indian High Commission noted that meeting the listed requirements does not automatically guarantee visa approval.

It said consular officers may request additional documents or invite applicants for interviews where necessary before a final decision is made on the application.

The mission advised prospective applicants to ensure all submitted information is accurate and complete to avoid delays in processing their medical visa applications.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng