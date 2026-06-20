The 7 Best Universities in Nigeria According to The Latest 2026 Ranking
- University rankings are essential for evaluating higher education competitiveness throughout the world
- The University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo state, southwest Nigeria, stands out as the country's top institution in global rankings
- Federal institutions overwhelmingly dominated Nigeria's representation in the latest U.S. News' global universities ranking
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is an Editor at Legit.ng, with a keen focus on African development and global education trends.
Ibadan, Oyo state - As federal authorities and sub-national governments across the nation seek to build knowledge-based economies and attract global talent, university rankings have become an important measure of competitiveness in higher education.
According to the recently released 2026-2027 Best Global Universities rankings by U.S. News & World Report, reviewed by Legit.ng, universities were assessed based on academic research performance, global reputation, and regional reputation.
Top 7 universities in Nigeria
The rankings compare institutions worldwide and serve as a benchmark for students, researchers, and policymakers evaluating higher education quality across countries
The 2026 rankings show that federal universities remain Nigeria's higher education powerhouses, accounting for all of the nation's universities assessed by U.S. News & World Report.
The University of Ibadan is the only Nigerian institution to make the top 10 in Africa, highlighting both its enduring academic reputation and the region's limited representation among the continent's elite universities.
These are the top 7 universities in Nigeria according to the latest global rankings:
University
Africa ranking
University of Ibadan, UI, Oyo state
4th in Africa
University of Lagos (UNILAG)
12th in Africa
Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna state
18th in Africa
Bayero University, Kano state
22nd in Africa
University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara state
43rd in Africa
University of Nigeria, Enugu state
44th in Africa
Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state
46th in Africa
Key takeaways from latest university rankings
Established federal universities are among the top 20 in Africa.
The University of Ibadan emerges as Nigeria's leading university, reflecting the Oyo-based institution's continued strength in research output, international collaboration, and academic reputation.
The rankings are based primarily on research performance and reputation metrics rather than teaching quality or student experience.
U.S. News notes that students should also consider factors such as campus culture, location, programme strengths, and affordability when choosing a university.
Collectively, the rankings highlight how a handful of African universities are increasingly competing on the global stage, even as the continent continues to push for greater investment in higher education, research infrastructure, and international partnerships.
The full list of the 2026–2027 Best Global Universities in Africa can be viewed here.
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5 Nigerian universities make CWUR 2026 list
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) has released its 2026 Global 2000 list of top universities.
According to CWUR, 21,291 institutions were evaluated, with only the highest-performing universities making it into the Global 2000 list.
In the latest rankings, five Nigerian universities are featured among the 2,000 top tertiary institutions worldwide.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.