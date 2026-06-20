Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

The 7 Best Universities in Nigeria According to The Latest 2026 Ranking
Education

The 7 Best Universities in Nigeria According to The Latest 2026 Ranking

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • University rankings are essential for evaluating higher education competitiveness throughout the world
  • The University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo state, southwest Nigeria, stands out as the country's top institution in global rankings
  • Federal institutions overwhelmingly dominated Nigeria's representation in the latest U.S. News' global universities ranking

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is an Editor at Legit.ng, with a keen focus on African development and global education trends.

Ibadan, Oyo state - As federal authorities and sub-national governments across the nation seek to build knowledge-based economies and attract global talent, university rankings have become an important measure of competitiveness in higher education.

According to the recently released 2026-2027 Best Global Universities rankings by U.S. News & World Report, reviewed by Legit.ng, universities were assessed based on academic research performance, global reputation, and regional reputation.

"Top universities ranked": 7 Nigerian institutions make the U.S. News & World Report's 2026–2027 Best Global Universities ranking.
University of Ibadan, UNILAG, and others make top 7 universities in Nigeria. Photo credit: @UniIbadan
Source: Twitter

Top 7 universities in Nigeria

The rankings compare institutions worldwide and serve as a benchmark for students, researchers, and policymakers evaluating higher education quality across countries

Read also

Legit.ng’s James Ojo Adakole to speak at top conference in Lagos

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The 2026 rankings show that federal universities remain Nigeria's higher education powerhouses, accounting for all of the nation's universities assessed by U.S. News & World Report.

The University of Ibadan is the only Nigerian institution to make the top 10 in Africa, highlighting both its enduring academic reputation and the region's limited representation among the continent's elite universities.

These are the top 7 universities in Nigeria according to the latest global rankings:

University

Africa ranking

University of Ibadan, UI, Oyo state

4th in Africa

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

12th in Africa

Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna state

18th in Africa

Bayero University, Kano state

22nd in Africa

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara state

43rd in Africa

University of Nigeria, Enugu state

44th in Africa

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state

46th in Africa

Key takeaways from latest university rankings

Established federal universities are among the top 20 in Africa.

Read also

INMA Global CEO Earl Wilkinson Visits Legit.ng on First Trip to Nigeria

The University of Ibadan emerges as Nigeria's leading university, reflecting the Oyo-based institution's continued strength in research output, international collaboration, and academic reputation.

The rankings are based primarily on research performance and reputation metrics rather than teaching quality or student experience.

The U.S. News & World Report names the top 7 Nigerian universities in the 2026 global rankings
Nigeria boasts 7 universities among the world's elite rankings. Photo credit: UNILAG
Source: UGC

U.S. News notes that students should also consider factors such as campus culture, location, programme strengths, and affordability when choosing a university.

Collectively, the rankings highlight how a handful of African universities are increasingly competing on the global stage, even as the continent continues to push for greater investment in higher education, research infrastructure, and international partnerships.

The full list of the 2026–2027 Best Global Universities in Africa can be viewed here.

Read more on Nigerian Universities:

5 Nigerian universities make CWUR 2026 list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) has released its 2026 Global 2000 list of top universities.

Read also

Top 10 universities in Nigeria offering computer engineering and what sets each one apart

According to CWUR, 21,291 institutions were evaluated, with only the highest-performing universities making it into the Global 2000 list.

In the latest rankings, five Nigerian universities are featured among the 2,000 top tertiary institutions worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
University Of IbadanUNILORINNigerian UniversitiesUNILAG - University of Lagos
Hot:
Good morning love letters Bebahan Waec Public holidays Femi otedola