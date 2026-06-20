University rankings are essential for evaluating higher education competitiveness throughout the world

The University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo state, southwest Nigeria, stands out as the country's top institution in global rankings

Federal institutions overwhelmingly dominated Nigeria's representation in the latest U.S. News' global universities ranking

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is an Editor at Legit.ng, with a keen focus on African development and global education trends.

Ibadan, Oyo state - As federal authorities and sub-national governments across the nation seek to build knowledge-based economies and attract global talent, university rankings have become an important measure of competitiveness in higher education.

According to the recently released 2026-2027 Best Global Universities rankings by U.S. News & World Report, reviewed by Legit.ng, universities were assessed based on academic research performance, global reputation, and regional reputation.

University of Ibadan, UNILAG, and others make top 7 universities in Nigeria. Photo credit: @UniIbadan

Source: Twitter

Top 7 universities in Nigeria

The rankings compare institutions worldwide and serve as a benchmark for students, researchers, and policymakers evaluating higher education quality across countries

The 2026 rankings show that federal universities remain Nigeria's higher education powerhouses, accounting for all of the nation's universities assessed by U.S. News & World Report.

The University of Ibadan is the only Nigerian institution to make the top 10 in Africa, highlighting both its enduring academic reputation and the region's limited representation among the continent's elite universities.

These are the top 7 universities in Nigeria according to the latest global rankings:

University Africa ranking University of Ibadan, UI, Oyo state 4th in Africa University of Lagos (UNILAG) 12th in Africa Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna state 18th in Africa Bayero University, Kano state 22nd in Africa University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara state 43rd in Africa University of Nigeria, Enugu state 44th in Africa Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state 46th in Africa

Key takeaways from latest university rankings

Established federal universities are among the top 20 in Africa.

The University of Ibadan emerges as Nigeria's leading university, reflecting the Oyo-based institution's continued strength in research output, international collaboration, and academic reputation.

The rankings are based primarily on research performance and reputation metrics rather than teaching quality or student experience.

Nigeria boasts 7 universities among the world's elite rankings. Photo credit: UNILAG

Source: UGC

U.S. News notes that students should also consider factors such as campus culture, location, programme strengths, and affordability when choosing a university.

Collectively, the rankings highlight how a handful of African universities are increasingly competing on the global stage, even as the continent continues to push for greater investment in higher education, research infrastructure, and international partnerships.

The full list of the 2026–2027 Best Global Universities in Africa can be viewed here.

Read more on Nigerian Universities:

5 Nigerian universities make CWUR 2026 list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) has released its 2026 Global 2000 list of top universities.

According to CWUR, 21,291 institutions were evaluated, with only the highest-performing universities making it into the Global 2000 list.

In the latest rankings, five Nigerian universities are featured among the 2,000 top tertiary institutions worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng