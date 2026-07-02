INEC introduced downloadable Permanent Voter Cards for lost or damaged cards ahead of the 2027 elections

Reactions from Nigerians revealed mixed feelings about the downloadable PVC initiative and its implications

INEC Chairman emphasised eligibility criteria for accessing the new PVC format amidst public concerns

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the introduction of a new variant of the downloadable Permanent Voter Card (PVC). Joash Amupitan, the chairman of the electoral body, announced the development in a trending video.

According to the INEC chairman, the downloadable PVC would be available for Nigerians who have initially registered with the commission and got their PVC, but might have been damaged or lost.

INEC introduces downloadable PVCs Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

This development is coming ahead of the 2027 general elections, where many political parties and concerned citizens are calling on Nigerians to ensure they get their PVC and exercise their civic responsibility in the forthcoming general elections.

Amupitan's statement reads in part:

"It is not every PVC that will be downloadable. Only those who had previously collected their physical cards but later misplaced, defaced, or damaged them will be eligible after following the due process of reporting the loss or damage."

Nigerians react as INEC introduces downloadable PVCs

However, the INEC chairman's claim has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Chukwunonso Amaikwu commended the decision of the electoral body:

"I remember asking why a PVC has a polling unit address on it. When an individual does a transfer, there shouldn't be any need to get another PVC; it is called a 'Permanent Voters Card' for a reason @inecnigeria."

Hassan claimed that international organisations should be the ones handling Nigeria's election if the country must get it right:

"Again, if we must get it right, international organisations should be the ones handling our elections. That’s the only way it will be fair and free from any misconceptions."

Nigerians react as INEC introduces downloadable PVCs Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Getty Images

Mosebolatan maintained that the decision is a brilliant one and expressed optimism that Nigeria will get better:

"Brilliant… Absolutely brilliant, and this will ultimately save INEC the cost of reprinting PVCs. Slowly, but surely, we will get there."

Gabonie alleged that the ruling party would be able to download the PVCs of the dead for elections:

"This man is a criminal. They will now be able to download the PVCs of ghosts and hand them over to people to use and vote for APC."

Masterpiece explained that the development is a welcome one, adding that many people had wanted to collect theirs:

"This is a good one. Let's see how it works because many people will definitely need it. Hope it'll be accessible to all citizens before 2027."

You can watch the video of the INEC chairman on X here:

Atiku criticises court decision on NDC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar accused President Bola Tinubu of undermining democracy through plans to deregister the NDC.

The former ADC 2027 presidential candidate issued a warning about a potential shift towards a one-party state ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku, who was a former vice president of Nigeria, stressed that diminishing political competition threatens Nigeria's national stability and governance.

Source: Legit.ng