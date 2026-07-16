Davido revealed the vacation he considers the most unforgettable of his life to the delight of fans

The singer reflected on a special getaway with his wife, Chioma, sharing why it remains one of their most cherished times

His comments have reignited interest in the couple's love story, leaving many to gush online

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has sparked excitement online after revealing the most unforgettable vacation he has ever had.

During a lively chat with streamer Davrel aboard a private jet on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, the award-winning singer recalled travelling with his wife, Chioma, to Barbados years ago.

Davido reveals why one vacation stands above all the rest. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido explained that the trip, which took place around 2016 when he was 23 and Chioma was 19, remains one of their best memories together.

He fondly described it as a special time in their relationship, noting that it was also when they shot scenes for his hit song "Assurance".

He added that their very first trip as a couple was to Dubai, which also holds a special place in his heart. But Barbados, he said, stood out as “one of our best trips ever.”

The revelation has delighted fans, many of whom continue to celebrate Davido and Chioma’s love story, which has often inspired his music.

Watch the video of how Davido narrated his best vacation below:

Netizens react to Davido's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shu_ga.berry said:

"A finished man i Stan and restan🙌❤️."

chi.oma72 said:

"A proud husband 😍😍😍he already knew he was going to marry her❤️❤️❤️."

wizypamela said:

"The remaining days of this week go too long for haters 😂😂😂😂😂."

oliseyeunmeze said:

"davrel no fit do simple calculations, he still Dey ask viewers 😂😂😂."

christiee_pinkiee said:

"Awww, my favourite ship 😍my babies ❤️❤️🥺 love them."

Davido shares the travel experience he treasures the most. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Legit.ng reported that Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng