Nollywood stars Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo have shut down rumours about a renewed feud on social media

Rumours had hit social media a few days back claiming the duo did not exchange pleasantries at actress Bukky Wright's movie premiere in Lagos

A recent heartwarming exchange between the two actresses captured attention, bringing relief to many of their fans and supporters

Nollywood actresses and movie makers Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo have stirred excitement among their fans following a recent heartwarming exchange between them on social media.

On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, Abraham released a flyer for her new movie Alabosi 2 on her Instagram page as she teased her fans and supporters about the release.

Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo's heartwarming exchange captured attention amid rumours of a renewed feud. Credit: toyinabraham/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Reacting in what appeared to public show of support, Ojo dropped a comment with smiling and love emojis, an action that also spurred a similar response from Abraham.

The exchange between the two actresses comes a few days after rumours of a renewed feud between them emerged online after actress Bukky Wright's movie premiere.

A netizen identified as Alapeke Wumight, while reacting to the videos from Wright's premiere, shared her observation on Instagram, writing,

"Hope there is no commotion in the friendship between Queen mother, Iyabo Ojo and over sabi auntie, Toyin Abraham.

I watched the premiere of legendary actress, Bukky Wright 's The Return of Omotara Johnson. I noticed that they never greeted or hugged each other. I heard that Toyin passed Iyabo without greeting her but i don't believe it because i watched the premier and after party. Unless some parts were edited. They were busy observing social distancing. I hope is not what i am thinking."

Legit.ng also reported that Toyin Abraham caused a buzz online after she shared her experience at Wright's premiere.

“And yes… I came, I smiled, I ate small, and I minded my business," Abraham wrote.

A screenshot of the recent exchange between Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo is below:

Fans express excitement as Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo shut down rumours of feud. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo's exchange

Reacting, many of their fans expressed delight over their exchange. Read the comments below:

bwealthqueen said:

"Queen mother is here ;you all my favs are back."

zammasdee commented:

"Now I can have full rest of mind, bless you my two queens."

iamteamah reacted:

"Alhamdullilahi am so happy."

aji_renike said:

"Happiness won finish me as I see your comment queen mother that mothered their mother."

olamidetiamlyu wrote:

"Alhamdulillah robeel alamin ...May two of you never go.dawn ijn."

official_omotosoabodedesimiat said:

"The Queen herself abiyamo tooto may you live lonnnnng to eat the fruits of all you have laboured for in sound and good health, Insha Allah."

What Toyin Abraham told Timini Egbuson

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham opened up about how her support for President Bola Tinubu affected her personal life and career.

She advised actor Timini Egbuson to stay away from politics, noting that her experience had serious consequences on her work.

Toyin also revealed that her movie faced challenges at the box office and that she received backlash from fans over her political stance.

Source: Legit.ng