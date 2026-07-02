Two Caleb British School students have emerged as the world’s highest scorers in English and Mathematics

The Lagos school celebrated global Cambridge honours as students credited their teachers and learning support

Caleb British School linked the achievement to its teaching approach, technology, and academic standards

Two students of Caleb British International School (CBIS) in Lagos have emerged as the highest-scoring candidates worldwide in different subjects in the 2025 Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations.

The students, Akota-Chika Serena of the school's Magodo campus and Tolulope Israel Adekimi of the Lekki campus, earned global recognition after topping the examinations conducted by the Cambridge International Examination Council.

Akota-Chika recorded the highest score worldwide in IGCSE English as a Second Language (Speaking Endorsement), while Tolulope achieved the world's highest score in Mathematics.

Two Lagos students earn global honours after topping Cambridge examinations. Photo: Caleb British International School —Official

Source: Facebook

Their outstanding performances earned both students the Outstanding Cambridge Learners Award.

Students credit teachers and school support

Reacting to the achievement, as shared by The Nation, the two students said their success was the result of the commitment shown by the school's academic and non-academic staff.

They said the support they received throughout their education played a major role in their performance.

According to them, the school remained committed to their academic development, personal well-being, and the goal of producing skilled individuals who can contribute to national development.

School says achievement brings global recognition to Nigeria

The Director of Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, said the students' success has brought international recognition to Nigeria.

He said the accomplishment reflects the students' intelligence and the quality of preparation they received.

Adebogun said the school's combination of the Nigerian and British curricula supports its goal of producing "accomplished and ambitious young boys and girls of proven integrity" who are prepared to make meaningful contributions to society.

He also said both CBIS Magodo and CBIS Lekki were established to raise confident, happy and well-rounded children while teaching them that intellectual growth, physical development and consideration for others are essential for success.

"At Caleb Group of Schools, we offer a competitive environment, yet one that actively seeks to promote achievement in every child, and sometimes that achievement is simply by taking part. The opportunities and facilities we offer our children are second to none," he said.

World-class success as Caleb British School students shine on the global stage. Photo: Caleb International College

Source: Original

School points to AI, language labs, and quality teaching

Adebogun said the school invests heavily in modern teaching methods, including flipped classrooms, artificial intelligence (AI), and language laboratories to help students develop their abilities and become confident leaders.

He also said the school places importance on recruiting qualified staff and following quality assurance standards set by the government and regulatory bodies. According to him, these measures help students perform well in national and international examinations and competitions.

Adebogun linked the school's numerous awards in Nigeria and abroad to its faith-based approach, which combines moral values with quality education in what he called a peaceful learning environment.

He said every child at the school has the opportunity to fulfil their dreams in a setting that encourages young people to reach their full potential.

The Caleb University visitor also said graduates of the Caleb Group of Schools have distinguished themselves in character and academics across different fields around the world.

Lagos bamboo school makes global top 10

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos-based Slum2School Green Academy was named among the world’s top 10 finalists for the 2026 World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action.

The bamboo-built school in Epe earned recognition for combining quality education with solar power, rainwater harvesting, and other sustainable environmental solutions.

The academy now serves children from eight riverine communities and will compete with other global finalists before winners are announced later in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng