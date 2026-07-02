Paul Sneddon, widely known as Vladimir McTavish and Bob Doolally, died after battling cancer

The Stand Comedy Club Glasgow announced his death in an emotional statement on July 1, 2026

Fellow comedians shared heartfelt tributes, describing Paul Sneddon as a gifted performer

Paul Sneddon, the iconic Scottish stand-up comedian best known for his alter ego Vladimir McTavish, has died at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.

His passing was confirmed on July 1, 2026, by The Stand Comedy Club Glasgow, just weeks before his stage performance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Paul Sneddon dies after cancer battle as The Stand Comedy Club and fellow comedians remember his legacy. Photo: standcomedyclub

Source: Instagram

Paul Sneddon, who also entertained audiences as football manager Bob Doolally, had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment in recent months.

His death leaves a gap in the comedy world and entertainment industry, where he was regarded as a veteran performer with decades of influence.

The Stand Comedy Club Glasgow announced the news in a heartfelt statement on its official Instagram page, describing his impact on the comedy scene and his character off stage.

The statement reads:

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Paul Sneddon known to so many as Vladimir McTavish & Bob Doolally. Paul has been a vital part of The Stand since we began and much treasured and loved part of the comedy scene for many years. He was as known for his kindness, encouragement and generosity as he was for his immense talent. He made every green room brighter, every line-up funnier and the world a nicer place to live in. We are broken at the loss of our dear friend and will in time be marking his life appropriately. For the time being, all our thoughts are with his family: Christine and his girls Julia and Rosie, as well as his many many friends and fans during this time.”

Paul Sneddon had been scheduled to perform his show "2026 and the s***t hits the Fan for Vladimir McTavish" at the Edinburgh Fringe next month.

The renowned entertainer's absence will be deeply felt by his audiences who had looked forward to seeing him return to the stage.

Reacting to the announcement, fellow comedians have also paid tribute to the legendary comedian, remembering him not only for his sharp wit and stage presence but for the warmth and generosity he showed behind the scenes.

Check out The Stand Comedy Club Glasgow's Instagram post announcing Paul Sneddon's death below:

Fellow comedians pay tributes to Paul Sneddon

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Sneddon's colleagues expressed immense sorrow and shared fond memories of his supportive nature on social media.

@frankie_boyle wrote:

“Just a great guy, and such an inclusive person. Made everyone feel welcome... A great comic, a privilege to have known him, love to his family.”

@stuartjaymurphy commented:

“There is absolutely no way to overestimate how great his contribution to Scottish comedy has been. Not just in terms of his own work but also regarding his inexhaustible support for younger comedians... He will be much missed.”

@billykirkwoodcomedy stated:

“Heartbroken to hear this. Paul wasn’t just a brilliant comedian, he was one of those genuinely rare people who made everyone around him feel welcome, with the biggest heart... The world feels a little less bright without him in it. Rest easy, Paul. ❤️”

@stade.tom reacted:

“Paul was not only a great comic, a fabulous friend and he was also one of the OG’s of Scottish comedy... goodbye you fabulous human you were absolutely spectacular 😔😔❤️❤️”

@garethmutch said:

“The nicest man. The funniest man. He leaves a legacy that will never ever fade... A pillar of Scottish comedy. Rest easy.”

Vladimir McTavish passes away following cancer battle as fellow comedians mourn his death. Photo: standcomedyclub

Source: Instagram

Village People singer Victor Willis dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular disco star Victor Willis died on June 30, 2026, at the age of 74 after a short illness.

The iconic lead singer and co-writer of major Village People hits was mourned by the global music industry.

Willis was instrumental in creating massive global anthems including YMCA, Go West, and In The Navy during the disco era.

Source: Legit.ng