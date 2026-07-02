Senegal were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after captain Youri Tielemans converted a late penalty

The penalty was controversial but the Teranga Lions could not protest similarly how they did in AFCON 2025 final

The aftermath of their AFCON 2025 final is still ongoing in a legal battle with CAF and forced FIFA into a new rule

Senegal could not protest similarly to how they did during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final after Belgium were awarded a late penalty in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match.

Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr put the Teranga Lions two goals ahead until the 86th minute, when they capitulated and conceded two goals in three minutes.

Lamine Camara fouled Youri Tielemans in the closing stages of Belgium vs Senegal. Photo by Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for Belgium in the 86th minute before Youri Tielemans added the second three minutes later to take the match to extra time.

In the 125th minute of extra time, referee Said Martinez awarded a penalty to Belgium after a VAR check on Lamine Camara’s foul on Tielemans.

The Belgian captain stepped up and converted it to send the Red Devils through to the Round of 16, while the African team exited the tournament in heartbreak, as noted by FSF.

Belgium will face co-hosts, the United States in the Round of 16 after the Mauricio Pochettino-led side defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0.

Why Senegal didn't protest Belgium's penalty

Senegal conceded a late penalty in the AFCON 2025 final against Morocco in January and walked off the pitch, disrupting the match for about 17 minutes.

Brahim Diaz missed the penalty after calm was restored by Sadio Mane. Senegal won through Pape Gueye’s goal, but CAF stripped them of the title, leading to an unresolved case at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

The Teranga Lions stars, though, were furious at the penalty, but they remained on the pitch as a new rule implemented before the tournament prohibits a repeat of what they did in Rabat.

As noted by FIFA, the world football governing body and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) implemented new rules before the World Cup.

The rule, which many called the anti-Senegal law, introduced red cards for players leaving the pitch and the managers who incite them to do so.

Pape Thiaw told his players to leave the pitch during AFCON 2025 final. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The rule also introduced automatic forfeiture for any team whose actions lead to the abandonment of a football match, after the case of Senegal.

Another rule which was implemented before the World Cup was a red card for players covering their mouths while speaking to opponents.

This was introduced after Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius’ saga in the UEFA Champions League last season. Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron and Ecuador’s Piero Hincapie have fallen victim at the World Cup.

CAF releases statement on Senegal

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF published a statement on Senegal after the Teranga Lions suffered an embarrassing exit from the 2026 World Cup.

CAF highlighted the major issues that caused Senegal’s collapse against Belgium, which head coach Pape Thiaw agrees with after their elimination.

Source: Legit.ng