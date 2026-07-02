Samuel Chukwueze reportedly declined moving to Turkish clubs after his loan spell at Premier League side Fulham

Trabzonspor has reportedly contacted AC Milan to sign the Super Eagles winger permanently but he declined the offer

The reason for the former Villarreal winger’s decision has surfaced as he insists on continuing in the Italian Serie A

The reason for Samuel Chukwueze’s decision to insist on staying at AC Milan despite having offers from the Turkish Super League has emerged.

Chukwueze spent last season on loan at Premier League side Fulham with an option to make the move permanent inserted into the deal.

Samuel Chukwueze prefers to stay at AC Milan over a move to Turkey. Photo by Claudio Villa.

Source: Getty Images

Fulham opted not to activate the deal despite Chukwueze impressing with important g/oals for the club, which almost secured European football.

Milan are reportedly keen to move him on after receiving an offer from Turkish Super League side Trabzonspor, but the player is not keen on the move.

The former FIFA U17 World Cup winner prefers to continue at AC Milan and see if he can break into the team under new manager Ruben Amorim.

Why Chukwueze rejected Turkish move

Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba has revealed the reason why Chukwueze turned down the move to Turkey in favour of continuing with AC Milan.

He disclosed that Chukwueze preferred to continue in England, but after Fulham did not trigger the clause to make the deal permanent, staying in Milan was his next option.

“Trabzonspor reached out to AC Milan to work out a deal and are willing to pay €15m–€20m for him, but the player is not excited about playing for Trabzonspor”, Buchi Laba disclosed on X.

“His main intention was to stay at Fulham, but Fulham did not activate the buyback clause. So for now, Samuel’s plan is to stay at AC Milan and fight for his place, even though AC Milan’s plan is to sell him permanently.”

The player’s desire and the club’s plans do not align, but nothing is decided at this point, and he could still leave the club before deadline day like he did last season.

Chukwueze enjoyed the company of his international teammates Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey during his loan spell at Craven Cottage.

Samuel Chukwueze wanted to continue at Fulham after his season-long loan spell. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sempre Milan, Trabzonspor remain keen on Chukwueze and have been pushing despite his reluctance, and he could finally give in.

The 27-year-old has played in the top European leagues since arriving in Spain with Villarreal in 2019. He joined Milan in 2023, and his loan spell at Fulham added English football to his CV.

German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 are the only top European leagues yet to be on his CV to complete a haul of the top five leagues on the continent.

Iheanacho rejects Turkey move

Chukwueze is not the only Super Eagles star to turn down a move to Turkey, as previously reported by Legit.ng, Kelechi Iheanacho rejected a move to the Super League.

Iheanacho spent last season at Celtic, but the Scottish champions are hesitating to extend his deal, leaving the striker to consider his options.

Source: Legit.ng