A Nigerian family living in the UK shared a heartwarming TikTok video of their elderly grandparents enjoying an evening walk

The grandfather, who uses a rollator walker for mobility support, stole the show by dancing and striking playful poses during the outing

The video moved thousands of viewers online, with many praying to give their own parents and grandparents similar experiences abroad

A Nigerian family based in the United Kingdom has warmed hearts across social media after sharing a TikTok video of their aged grandparents enjoying a relaxed evening stroll through a residential neighbourhood in England.

The clip, posted on 28 June 2026 by TikTok user @kemightuk under the caption "Evening walk with grandma and grandpa," captures a multigenerational family outing along Ennis Walk, a brick-paved street lined with modern housing.

A Nigerian lady living in the UK shares video of her and others hanging out with their grandparents. Photo credit: @kemightuk/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The grandmother arrived in a vibrant yellow floral African outfit complete with a matching head wrap, while the grandfather wore a blue, white, and red polo shirt.

UK-based grandpa's dancing steals the show

What made the video stand out was the grandfather's refusal to let his rollator walker slow him down. Despite relying on the mobility aid, the elderly man danced freely and struck theatrical poses during the stroll.

At one point, he was seen settling onto the walker's built-in seat to deliver a dramatic arm gesture that clearly delighted everyone around him.

A younger adult man in a white sleeveless top and shorts accompanied the couple, and at least one child rode alongside on a blue bicycle.

The golden-hour sunset cast a warm glow over the outing, adding to the joyful, unhurried atmosphere of the evening.

The video resonated widely with Nigerian audiences, particularly those familiar with the japa experience of relocating abroad, as it offered a rare and tender glimpse of elderly parents being brought over to enjoy life in the UK alongside their children.

Watch the grandfather dance during the family's evening stroll:

Reactions to UK-based family's viral video

The trending clip drew an outpouring of emotion from viewers who were clearly moved by the family's bond and the grandfather's infectious energy.

@Odus said:

"I love this bro I pray I can do this for my parents in good health and wealth. 🙏"

@Temi-Gold said:

"may your own children take the good care of you in Jesus name."

@mozadetol said:

"I don't know you but you are a wonderful son to your family"

Lady reunites with grandmother after 10 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video where she and her grandmother reunited after 10 years of being apart.

The beautiful moment was captured in a sweet video, as the lady hugged her grandmother affectionately.

Source: Legit.ng