Omoyele Sowore vowed to abolish JAMB if elected in the 2027 elections

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) proposed a transparent, merit-based admission system for tertiary institutions

Sowore planned a two-year National Job Corps to replace the current NYSC, focused on job creation and skills development

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, said he will abolish JAMB if he is elected in the 2027 elections.

Sowore said institutions will determine admission into tertiary institutions.

Omoyele Sowore says he will abolish JAMB and scrap NYSC if he wins the 2027 election. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore/UTME

Source: Facebook

He said the admission process will be determined under a transparent, merit-based system, not by another layer of bureaucracy.

The human rights activist added that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), as it is now, will be scrapped.

Sowore promised he would establish a two-year, voluntary National Job Corps for employment opportunities.

He stated this via his X handle @Sowore on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

According to Sowore, the voluntary National Job Corps will guarantee participants meaningful employment, entrepreneurship support, and permanent careers.

Sowore argued that Nigerian youths do not need compulsory schemes but jobs, skills, and opportunities for a better future.

“When I become President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria:

@JAMBHQ will be abolished. Admission into tertiary institutions should be determined by the institutions themselves under a transparent, merit-based system, not by another layer of bureaucracy.

The National Youth Service Corps @nysc_ng, in its current form, will be scrapped. In its place, we will establish a two-year, voluntary National Job Corps that guarantees participants meaningful employment, practical skills, entrepreneurship support, and pathways into permanent careers.

Nigeria's young people do not need more compulsory schemes. They need opportunities, jobs, skills, and the freedom to choose their future.”

Nigerians react as Sowore promises to abolish JAMB

@IgboChronicletv

Reforming these institutions is worth discussing, but abolishing them outright isn’t a silver bullet. Many universities already conduct Post-UTME to complement the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, which helps maintain a national admission standard. Likewise, the National Youth Service Corps has connected many graduates to jobs and national integration, even though it clearly needs reforms. What specific safeguards would replace them to ensure fairness, transparency, and equal opportunities for every Nigerian?

@DGovernorDonjay

Capacity Comrade, Campaign promises are easy; implementation is the real test. Scrapping JAMB and NYSC without a clear, funded transition plan risks replacing existing flaws with bigger uncertainty. Reforms should strengthen institutions, not simply abolish them for applause.

@fery_of_earth

What institutions? The same institution that helps their students settle EXTERNAL INVIGILATORS? Or the ones that help their 'Vip Students' arrange for scholars to write their exams. C'mon, let's try to be realistic for once

@Dyke2017

Good ideas, Mr Sowore, yet an implicit problematic question emerges. What about the 'would be' Jobless JAMB staff and families? Many livelihoods depend on JAMB payroll. Reintegrate them? Maybe..but where ??

Omoyele Sowore plans to ditch JAMB and revamp youth employment in Nigeria. Photo credit: @sowore

Source: Twitter

Below is Sowore's plan for JAMB if he becomes Nigeria's president in 2027:

JAMB abolishes affiliated degree admissions

Recall that JAMB announced the end of admissions into affiliated degree programmes offered by Colleges of Education.

The board introduced transition options for affected candidates, including transfers to parent universities, institution changes, and migration to NCE programmes.

New admission guidelines also mandated O’Level verification for NCE applicants and suspended ongoing UTME or Direct Entry processes for candidates recommended for NCE admission.

Federal govt approves reform of NYSC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu's government announced significant reforms for the NYSC scheme.

Minister Ayodele Olawande emphasised the need for a review after 53 years of NYSC operation.

The NYSC reforms will enhance operational leadership and address security challenges for corps members nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng