16-year-old Osasere Okundaye becomes Nigeria’s youngest chartered accountant, breaking records and inspiring fellow youths

Minister Ayodele Olawande praised Okundaye's achievement as a testament to hard work and excellence

Okundaye surpassed previous record held by Jonathan Adewale, who became a chartered accountant at 17

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - 16-year-old girl, Osasere Okundaye, has made history by becoming Nigeria’s youngest chartered accountant.

Okundaye earned the feat after qualifying as a chartered accountant through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Meet Osasere Okundaye: Nigeria’s 16-year-old sensation who's now a chartered accountant. Photo credit: @Pharmacio001

Source: Twitter

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, described Okundaye’s feat as a remarkable demonstration of hard work, discipline, resilience and commitment to excellence.

Olawande made this known in a statement issued on Monday, June 29, 2026, via his C handle @ayowisdom_

“I heartily congratulate Miss Osasere Okundaye on her outstanding achievement of becoming Nigeria’s youngest Chartered Accountant at just 16 years of age.

“This remarkable milestone is a testament to the power of hard work, discipline, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

The minister said Okundaye’s achievement should inspire others to pursue excellence.

According to Olawande, the teenager had become a shining example of the limitless potential of Nigerian youths.

“Osasere has distinguished herself as a shining example of the limitless potential of Nigerian youth. Her accomplishment reminds us that with determination, dedication, and the right support, young Nigerians can break barriers, set new records, and inspire a generation to dream bigger and strive for excellence.”

The minister wished the teenager greater success in the years ahead, expressing hope that her story would inspire millions of young Nigerians.

Okundaye’s achievement surpasses the previous record set in 2022 by Jonathan Adewale.

Adewale became Nigeria’s youngest chartered accountant at the age of 17 after completing the rigorous ICAN professional examinations.

Reactions as teenager emerges Nigeria’s youngest chartered accountant

@gboladeogundele

Very commendable. This great achievement by this young lady should go viral to influence our Nigerian youths positively.

@RGBelectronics

Give this young girl Scholarship, enough long talk. Education in Nigeria is already in bad shape, let's revive it.

@Oyindolapo___

At 16? Waooo. Congratulations, Osasere! Your achievement is proof that discipline, hard work, and determination truly pay off.

@Mautiin01

Nigeria is a great country with so many intellectuals, congratulations to Osasere.

@iizarrh

A truly inspiring achievement. Congratulations, Osasere! Wishing you even greater success in the years ahead.

Osasere Okundaye at 16: A trailblazer in Nigeria's accounting field inspiring future generations. Photo credit: @ayowisdom

Source: Twitter

38-year-old scholar is UNILORIN youngest professor

Recall that UNILORIN recognised 38-year-old Lukman Abdulrauf as its youngest Professor after academic promotion.

The legal scholar gained attention for research covering technology, governance, and digital rights.

The university pointed out Abdulrauf’s international research roles and contributions to global law discussions.

ICAN: Lady passed in one sitting shares strategy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian lady shared her excitement with social media users after clearing her ICAN Skills.

Level examination In an inspiring post shared via X, she rejoiced that she had passed all the subjects in one sitting.

Her post attracted reactions as social media users congratulated her and shared their own experiences.

Source: Legit.ng