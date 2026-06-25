Full List: University Courses That Generate the Highest Lifetime Earnings for Graduates
- University degrees vary significantly in lifetime earnings potential, with medicine leading the pack
- Minister Jacqui Smith urges careful course selection to avoid poor-quality degrees
- Research shows graduates earn £100,000 more than non-graduates over their lifetime
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
As important as a university degree is in this day and age, not all degrees pull the same weight in better earnings over a lifetime.
New research suggests remuneration and financial gains can vary significantly depending on which course one studies at the university.
As reported by BBC News, data from the Department for Education (DfE) suggests the average graduate earns around £100,000 more over their lifetime than non-graduate counterparts.
This is even after taxes and student loan repayments.
The research suggests that economics could also earn graduates significantly more.
It, however, reveals that other subjects, including creative arts, philosophy and languages, offer little to negative financial return when compared to the earnings of someone similar without a degree, the research suggests.
According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), on average, graduates in medicine can earn up to £400,000 more over their lifetime compared to non-graduates.
Minister for Skills Jacqui Smith said it was important that prospective undergrads "choose carefully" and not walk into a degree by default.
"Going to university and getting a degree is one of the most transformational things a young person can do. But it is not a universal guarantee of success, and not all degrees are equal.
"As well as the variation by subject, too many franchised and poor-quality courses do not offer a good deal to young people, selling the dream then leaving students in the lurch."
University courses that generate highest lifetime earnings
Below are courses and their Lifetime returns:
- Medicine £408,000
- Economics £394,000
- Medical sciences £182,000
- Law £177,000
- Business £174,000
- Nursing £142,000
- Maths £133,000
- Computing £128,000
- Pharmacology £126,000
- Engineering £103,000
- Politics £87,000
- Allied health £77,000
- Architecture £74,000
- Chemistry £67,000
- Social care £62,000
- Education £61,000
- History £56,000
- Physics £56,000
- Technology £51,000
- Sociology £47,000
- Psychology £39,000
- General sciences £36,000
- Biosciences £32,000
- Media £29,000
- Geography £26,000
- Agriculture £24,000
- English £9,000
- Languages -£6,000
- Philosophy -£9,000
- Creative arts -£40,000
- Performing arts -£43,000
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Recall that Nigeria’s growing digital economy is creating many career opportunities in technology. Top roles include software development, data analysis, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.
These careers are supported by courses such as computer science, software engineering, and data science.
Choosing the right course is key to succeeding in Nigeria’s tech industry.
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Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.