University degrees vary significantly in lifetime earnings potential, with medicine leading the pack

Minister Jacqui Smith urges careful course selection to avoid poor-quality degrees

Research shows graduates earn £100,000 more than non-graduates over their lifetime

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

As important as a university degree is in this day and age, not all degrees pull the same weight in better earnings over a lifetime.

New research suggests remuneration and financial gains can vary significantly depending on which course one studies at the university.

As reported by BBC News, data from the Department for Education (DfE) suggests the average graduate earns around £100,000 more over their lifetime than non-graduate counterparts.

This is even after taxes and student loan repayments.

The research suggests that economics could also earn graduates significantly more.

It, however, reveals that other subjects, including creative arts, philosophy and languages, offer little to negative financial return when compared to the earnings of someone similar without a degree, the research suggests.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), on average, graduates in medicine can earn up to £400,000 more over their lifetime compared to non-graduates.

Minister for Skills Jacqui Smith said it was important that prospective undergrads "choose carefully" and not walk into a degree by default.

"Going to university and getting a degree is one of the most transformational things a young person can do. But it is not a universal guarantee of success, and not all degrees are equal.

"As well as the variation by subject, too many franchised and poor-quality courses do not offer a good deal to young people, selling the dream then leaving students in the lurch."

University courses that generate highest lifetime earnings

Below are courses and their Lifetime returns:

Medicine £408,000

Economics £394,000

Medical sciences £182,000

Law £177,000

Business £174,000

Nursing £142,000

Maths £133,000

Computing £128,000

Pharmacology £126,000

Engineering £103,000

Politics £87,000

Allied health £77,000

Architecture £74,000

Chemistry £67,000

Social care £62,000

Education £61,000

History £56,000

Physics £56,000

Technology £51,000

Sociology £47,000

Psychology £39,000

General sciences £36,000

Biosciences £32,000

Media £29,000

Geography £26,000

Agriculture £24,000

English £9,000

Languages -£6,000

Philosophy -£9,000

Creative arts -£40,000

Performing arts -£43,000

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Source: Legit.ng